Achieve Life Sciences : ORCA-2 Clinical Trial Results Webcast

ORCA-2 Phase 3 Topline Data

NASDAQ: ACHV | April 27, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing of planned clinical development activities of cytisinicline; the projected path toward potential regulatory approval; the safety, efficacy and commercial potential of cytisinicline; the potential market for cytisinicline; the benefits of cytisinicline relative to competitors; the anticipated benefits of cytisinicline; plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," or "the Company") may not actually achieve its plans or product development goals in a timely manner, if at all, or otherwise carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, general business and economic conditions, including risk related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crisis; risks related to the impact on our business of the Russian military action in Ukraine; the need for and ability to obtain additional financing; the risk that cytisinicline may not demonstrate the hypothesized or expected benefits; the risk that cytisinicline will not receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized; the risk that new developments in the smoking cessation landscape require changes in business strategy or clinical development plans; the risk that the Company's intellectual property may not be adequately protected; other risks associated with the process of developing, obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing drug candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics; and the other factors described in the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

ORCA-2: Phase 3 Study Design (N=810) Objective: Population: • Evaluate safety and efficacy of 3.0 mg of cytisinicline vs placebo administered 3x daily (TID) for 6 & 12 weeks • Smokers of ≥10 cigarettes/day and expired air CO > 10 ppm

• All subjects received standard behavioral support and were followed out to 24 weeks Week 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 16 20 24 Multiple Primary Endpoints: • Biochemically verified continuous abstinence during the last 4 weeks of treatment ⚬ Arm B: Weeks 3-6 ⚬ Arm C: Weeks 9-12 Secondary Endpoint: • Continuous abstinence from end of treatment through week 24 Statistics: • >95% power for the 24-week comparisons

Monthly Follow-UpMonthly Follow-UpMonthly Follow-Up

ORCA-2: Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

Randomized (N=810) Characteristic​ 442 (55%)​ 368 (45%)​ Sex​ Female​ Male​ 659 (81%)​ 130 (16%)​ 21 (3%)​ Race​ White​ Black or African American​ Other 54 Age (yrs)​ Median 20 Average # Daily Cigarettes in last 30 days Median ​ 38 Duration of Smoking Years Median 4 # of Previous Quit Attempts Median

12-week Cytisinicline Treatment: 6.3x increased likelihood of cessation at end of treatment

Quit Rates for 3 mg TID vs Placebo

35.0%

QuitRates

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

Weeks 9-12

Weeks 9-24

Cytisinicline

6.3 (p<0.0001)

5.3 (p<0.0001)

Placebo