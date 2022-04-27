Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHV   US0044685008

ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(ACHV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/27 02:34:47 pm EDT
7.115 USD   +3.12%
02:16pACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES : ORCA-2 Clinical Trial Results Webcast
PU
11:13aAchieve Life Sciences Says Its Smoking Addiction Treatment Candidate Showed Better Quit Rates Than Placebo in Phase 3 Trial
MT
08:15aACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Successful, Statistically Significant Smoking Cessation Results in Phase 3 ORCA-2 Clinical Trial of Cytisinicline in Adult Smokers - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Achieve Life Sciences : ORCA-2 Clinical Trial Results Webcast

04/27/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORCA-2 Phase 3 Topline Data

NASDAQ: ACHV | April 27, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing of planned clinical development activities of cytisinicline; the projected path toward potential regulatory approval; the safety, efficacy and commercial potential of cytisinicline; the potential market for cytisinicline; the benefits of cytisinicline relative to competitors; the anticipated benefits of cytisinicline; plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," or "the Company") may not actually achieve its plans or product development goals in a timely manner, if at all, or otherwise carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, general business and economic conditions, including risk related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crisis; risks related to the impact on our business of the Russian military action in Ukraine; the need for and ability to obtain additional financing; the risk that cytisinicline may not demonstrate the hypothesized or expected benefits; the risk that cytisinicline will not receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized; the risk that new developments in the smoking cessation landscape require changes in business strategy or clinical development plans; the risk that the Company's intellectual property may not be adequately protected; other risks associated with the process of developing, obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing drug candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics; and the other factors described in the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

ORCA-2: Phase 3 Study Design (N=810)

Objective:

Population:

  • Evaluate safety and efficacy of 3.0 mg of cytisinicline vs placebo administered 3x daily (TID) for 6 & 12 weeks

    • Smokers of ≥10 cigarettes/day and expired air CO > 10 ppm

  • All subjects received standard behavioral support and were followed out to 24 weeks

Week

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

16

20

24

Multiple Primary Endpoints:

  • Biochemically verified continuous abstinence during the last 4 weeks of treatment Arm B: Weeks 3-6 Arm C: Weeks 9-12

Secondary Endpoint:

  • Continuous abstinence from end of treatment through week 24

Statistics:

  • >95% power for the 24-week comparisons

Monthly Follow-UpMonthly Follow-UpMonthly Follow-Up

ORCA-2: Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

Randomized (N=810)

Characteristic​

442 (55%)​ 368 (45%)​

Sex​ Female​ Male​

659 (81%)​ 130 (16%)​ 21 (3%)​

Race​ White​

Black or African American​

Other

54

Age (yrs)​

Median

20

Average # Daily Cigarettes in last 30 days

Median ​

38

Duration of Smoking Years

Median

4

# of Previous Quit Attempts

Median

12-week Cytisinicline Treatment: 6.3x increased likelihood of cessation at end of treatment

Quit Rates for 3 mg TID vs Placebo

35.0%

QuitRates

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

Weeks 9-12

Weeks 9-24

Cytisinicline

6.3 (p<0.0001)

5.3 (p<0.0001)

Placebo

Disclaimer

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 18:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
02:16pACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES : ORCA-2 Clinical Trial Results Webcast
PU
11:13aAchieve Life Sciences Says Its Smoking Addiction Treatment Candidate Showed Better Quit..
MT
08:15aACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Successful, Statistically Significant Smoking Cessation ..
PU
08:09aACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
08:02aAchieve Life Sciences Announces Successful, Statistically Significant Smoking Cessation..
AQ
04/21Achieve Life Sciences to Announce First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference C..
AQ
03/15Achieve Life Sciences Announces Cytisinicline Presentation at Society for Research on N..
AQ
03/15ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Achieve Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Vaughn Himes to Board of Directors
AQ
03/14Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. Announces Appointment of Dr. Vaughn Himes to Board of Direc..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,16 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,4 M 65,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 407x
Capi. / Sales 2023 28,7x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,90 $
Average target price 31,50 $
Spread / Average Target 357%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Bencich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cindy A. Jacobs President, Chief Medical Officer & Director
Richard Alistair Balfour Stewart Executive Chairman
Anthony John Clarke Chief Scientific Officer
Martin A. Mattingly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC.-11.31%65
MODERNA, INC.-42.60%58 756
LONZA GROUP AG-23.98%44 736
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.73%39 468
SEAGEN INC.-14.88%24 189
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-8.60%18 711