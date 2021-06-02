Log in
    ACHV   US0044685008

ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(ACHV)
Achieve Life Sciences : to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Conference

06/02/2021 | 05:33am EDT
SEATTLE, Wash and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 2, 2021 - Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that the company will be participating in the LD Micro Invitational XI Conference, being held virtually from June 8-10, 2021. John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

For registration information and to view the presentation please visit LD Micro or the Investor Relations page of the Achieve website.

About the LD Micro Invitational XI Event
The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th through Thursday, June 10th, 2021. The event will be held daily from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. EDT. This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline
Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.1,2 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2

Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

Cytisinicline is an investigational product candidate being developed for treatment of nicotine addiction, and has not been approved by the FDA for any indication in the U.S. Achieve is currently enrolling smokers in the 750-subject, Phase 3 ORCA-2 study of cytisinicline at 17 sites in the U.S. For more information on cytisinicline and the ORCA-2 study, visit www.achievelifesciences.com or www.orca-2.com.

About LD Micro
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information visit www.ldmicro.com.

Media Contact
Glenn Silver
Glenn.Silver@Finnpartners.com
(646) 871-8485

Investor Relations Contact
Jason Wong
jwong@bplifescience.com
(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

References
1 World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.
2 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking - 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

Disclaimer

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
