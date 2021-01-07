Log in
ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

Achieve Life Sciences : to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

01/07/2021 | 04:34am EST
SEATTLE, Wash. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 7, 2021 - - Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation, today announced that John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference being held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Monday, January 11th at 6:00 AM EST and can be accessed by visiting the Achieve Investor Relations page http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline
Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.1,2 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2

Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

As an approved, branded product in Central and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, it is estimated that over 20 million people have used cytisinicline to help combat nicotine addiction.

Investor Relations Contact
Jason Wong
jwong@bplifescience.com
(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

References
1 World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.
2 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking - 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

Disclaimer

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:33:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
