ACHIKO AG

(ACHI)
Achiko AG: Achiko Establishes Medtech Expert Advisory Board and Expands Management Team

10/12/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Achiko AG: Achiko Establishes Medtech Expert Advisory Board and Expands Management Team

13-Oct-2020 / 05:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko Establishes Medtech Expert Advisory Board
and Expands Management Team

- New international advisory board members: Mr Glenn Cross (Australia), Dr Jittaporn Wattanaseree (Thailand) and Ms Carol Aebi (Switzerland)

- Management team appointment: Mr Pierre Nathie of Med2Mark as VP, Commercialisation

Zurich, 13 October 2020--Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is pleased to announce an update to its management and advisory team.

As progress continues towards the launch of Achiko's Covid-19 test kit led by a world-class research and development team, the Company has established an advisory board of international experts in the medtech, biotech and innovation fields and appointed a head of commercialisation, effective immediately, as it prepares for global expansion.

Advisory Board

- Mr Glenn Cross is Director at leading tech and healthcare companies Horizon 3 Biotech, Captix Biomedical, and Grey Innovation. He will join Achiko's Board of Directors later this year.

- Dr Jittaporn Wattanaseree is a lecturer and trainer experienced in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields over all stages of drug development from research through commercialisation.

- Ms Carol Aebi is a Strategist and the Head of Business Analysis at Swiss software engineering firm AdNovum.

Management Appointment

- Mr Pierre Nathie joins Achiko's existing management team as the Vice President, Commercialisation. Currently the Managing Director of Med2Mark, an international consulting firm specialising in the commercialisation of health-tech innovations, Pierre brings to Achiko 25+ years' experience in launching of innovative medtech and biotech products and solutions in international markets.

"We're excited about the progress with Gumnuts, working with Regenacellx.sL, the novel covid testing technology. We recognise that to make this a success, the company needs to broaden its expertise and execution capability and we're excited to be joined by Glenn, Dr Jittaporn, Carol and Pierre," said Steven Goh, Achiko CEO.

"We've started clinical evaluation trials and we're updating our regulatory strategy to broaden our footprint. Unlike the more popular PCR and Antigen approaches, our differentiated approach has a supply chain that offers an alternative to resolving capacity issues with testing, as well as a likely friendly patient experience and a cost profile that other testing approaches have yet to meet."

"Strengthening our board and management team, is about getting to market with the right level of care and diligence, and in a timely manner."

About Achiko AG
Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilising the knowledge and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various industries.

Through innovations in technology and regulation along with the company's unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform markets and bring unique value to its customers, people, and shareholders. Achiko's core platform consists of user registration and payment services which are accessible to application developers. A messaging service and other community based social features are being launched in late 2020. Achiko supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") ecosystem, a novel testing technology being developed with Regenacellx.sl, as well as consumer payments and finance and games and entertainment.

For any inquiries regarding Gumnuts or Teman Sehat, please contact info@achiko.com

Further information about Achiko can be found at https://www.achiko.com

Further information about the Teman Sehat ecosystem can be found at https://www.temansehat.co

Further information about Regenacellex.sl can be found at https://regenacellx.com

Investor Relations & Press Contacts

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Germany and Austria
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop
edicto GmbH
E: achiko@edicto.de
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


