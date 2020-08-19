Achiko AG: Achiko Extends Covid-19 Ecosystem Platform in Pekanbaru and Integrates Testing as a Foundation to Accelerate Return to Normal

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Achiko Extends Covid-19 Ecosystem Platform in Pekanbaru and Integrates Testing as a Foundation to Accelerate Return to Normal

Zurich, 20 August 2020

- Deployment of Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") in hotels, recreational parks and markets in Pekanbaru, Indonesia

- Extended Teman Sehat to include integration with Covid-19 testing and provide testing passports for a complete ecosystem solution

- Combination of Teman Sehat and proprietary testing technology to combat the pandemic

Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is pleased to announce the deployment of Teman Sehat to a further, extended number of locations, including hotels, recreation parks and traditional markets. This builds on previous success with deployment at local hospitals, including Rumah Pangan Madani and Rumah Sakit Madani. As of 14.08.2020, Teman Sehat will be available at Hotel Zuri, Hotel Amira and Hotel New Hollywood, recreational parks Alam Mayang, Taman Bunga Impian Okura and Kampung Rabbit and the markets Rumah Sakit Syafira and Transmart Carrefour.



Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy"), Achiko's ecosystem platform is providing solutions to revive the Indonesian economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Teman Sehat connects the dots between Places, Testing and People with an ecosystem that allows Places to create safe environments for People to return to stores and venues while fostering and restoring mutual trust through Testing. Contact tracing functionalities are embedded into the application.



"Feeling safe and secure is not only important for visitors, but also for business owners. Businesses fear new clusters at their establishments because many Covid-19 infections are asymptomatic," says Drs Riyono Gede Trisoko, owner of Alam Mayang, a theme park. "With the Teman Sehat ecosystem, visitors can feel safe coming to our premises, and our team will also feel secure to work."



Teman Sehat gamified the user experience with rewards and coupons while ensuring privacy of its users and Places using the application.

In addition to Teman Sehat, Achiko has joined forces with Regenacellx.sl to develop an affordable and convenient Covid-19 test kit based on DNA aptamers, code named Gumnuts. The test technology uses a saliva sample and delivers test results within minutes. Gumnuts offers several advantages over currently used testing approaches, including shelf life, cost and ease of use.

"The progressive launch in Pekanbaru is a model for Achiko's ambitions to transition the world from the current extraordinary and uncomfortable situation back to the 'old normal'", said Steven Goh, CEO and Director of Achiko. "The combination of Teman Sehat and Gumnuts, pending clinical testing, is a powerful tool in fighting the pandemic."

The Company is now looking to consolidate Teman Sehat. Its Covid-19 test kit, Gumnuts, will commence clinical trials shortly; successful trials would enable large-scale commercial production before the end of 2020. Distribution is planned across Asia and beyond.





About Achiko AG



Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko AG (ISIN CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilising the knowledge and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various industries.

Through innovations in technology and regulation along with the company's unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform markets and bring unique value to its customers, people, and shareholders. Achiko's core platform consists of user registration and payment services which are accessible to application developers. A messaging service and other community based social features are being launched in late 2020. Achiko supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") ecosystem, a novel testing technology being developed with Regenacellx.sl, code named "Gumnuts", as well as consumer payments and finance and games and entertainment.



For any inquiries regarding Gumnuts or Teman Sehat, please contact info@achiko.com

Further information about Achiko can be found at https://www.achiko.com

Further information about the Teman Sehat ecosystem can be found at https://www.temansehat.co

Further information about Regenacellex.sl can be found at https://regenacellx.com



