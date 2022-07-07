Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Achiko AG – Investor Briefing



07.07.2022 / 19:45





Achiko AG – Investor Briefing

Zurich, 7 July 2022: Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), would like to invite investors and shareholders to a moderated investor call. A powerpoint presentation will be available around the time of the call and published on the website.

Details are as follows:

Date: 8 July 2022

Time: 2.30pm CEST / 8.30am EDT

Format: Zoom Call

Presenter: Mr Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG

Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6191486127?pwd=VWJYa0VmWFV3OTBiL1RDd0o5NjR2dz09

Meeting ID: 619 148 6127

Passcode: 888

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knHHcenwR



