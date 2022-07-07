Log in
    ACHI   CH0522213468

ACHIKO AG

(ACHI)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:36 2022-07-07 am EDT
0.0430 CHF   +1.42%
01:47pAchiko AG – Investor Briefing
EQ
06/28Achiko AG – Suspension of Trading
AQ
06/28Achiko Shares Suspended From Trading On SIX Exchange
MT
Achiko AG – Investor Briefing

07/07/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG – Investor Briefing

07.07.2022 / 19:45

Achiko AG – Investor Briefing

Zurich, 7 July 2022:  Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), would like to invite investors and shareholders to a moderated investor call. A powerpoint presentation will be available around the time of the call and published on the website.

Details are as follows:

Date:  8 July 2022
Time:  2.30pm CEST / 8.30am EDT
Format:  Zoom Call
Presenter: Mr Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG

Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6191486127?pwd=VWJYa0VmWFV3OTBiL1RDd0o5NjR2dz09
Meeting ID: 619 148 6127
Passcode: 888

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knHHcenwR


ABOUT ACHIKO AG 

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.  

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.  

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world. 

Media contacts:  

ACHIKO AG 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@achiko.com 

Switzerland & Global 
Marcus Balogh 
Farner Consulting Ltd. 
E: achiko@farner.ch 
T: +41 44 266 67 67 

 

Disclaimer 

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information,  future events or otherwise. 

 

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
Tessinerplatz 7
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@achiko.com
Internet: https://www.achiko.com/
ISIN: CH0522213468
Valor: 48788430
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1393507

 
End of News EQS News Service

1393507  07.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1393507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
