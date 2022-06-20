Achiko AG – Publication of Annual Report and Annual Financial Statements 2021 to Occur by 26 June 2022 

Log in
    ACHI   CH0522213468

ACHIKO AG

(ACHI)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-06-20 am EDT
0.0700 CHF   -2.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

06/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
20-Jun-2022 / 23:20 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 20 June 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) announces that Achiko will publish its annual report and its annual financial statements for the year 2021 on 26 June 2022 at the latest. As a company listed on SIX, Achiko is required to publish its annual report, together with the annual financial statements, within four months of the balance sheet date. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, new staffing and training under difficult conditions in consequence of measures taken by several countries required a lot of management capacity. As a result, the publication of the annual report 2021, together with the annual financial statements and the audit report, will occur in the month of June 2022. Achiko has filed an exemption request with SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 28 April 2022, SER granted Achiko the requested extension.  Achiko filed a second extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 30 May 2022, SER granted Achiko the second extension. Achiko filed a third extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021.  On 3 June 2022, SER granted Achiko the third extension. On 10 June 2022, Achiko filed a fourth extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 10 June, SER granted Achiko the fourth extension. On 20 June 2022, Achiko filed a fifth extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 20 June, SER granted Achiko the fifth extension.  The delay is a function of the matters announced previously including continuity of operations in the second half of the financial year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the higher than expected manual administrative workload, in particular regarding the auditory reconciliation documentation.   In addition, the Company’s CEO contracted Covid-19 during the calendar week 23/2022 limiting his ability to compile the relevant accounting documentation swiftly and interact with others in physical meetings.

As required by SER, Achiko hereby reprints para. I of SER’s respective decision: 

"The exemption application of Achiko (Issuer) dated 20 June 2022 requesting a fifth extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 26 June 2022 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):    

  1. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2021 annual report is  not  published  in  accordance  with  the  provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the  Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Sunday, 26 June 2022, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.
  2. Achiko is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR  in  connection with the DAH)  concerning  this  decision until  Monday 20  June  2022, 23.59 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain: 

˗ the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position; 

˗ the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting a fifth extension of the deadline to  publish  its  2021  annual  report  and  to  file  such  report  with  SIX  Exchange Regulation AG." 

The date of the next annual general meeting will be announced in due course, once the Company has published its annual report and its annual financial statements for the year 2021. 
 

ABOUT ACHIKO AG 

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic 
solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a 
companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were 
launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.  

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The 
AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide 
potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to 
deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and 
therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.  

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world. 

Media contacts:  

ACHIKO AG 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@achiko.com 

Switzerland & Global 
Marcus Balogh 
Farner Consulting Ltd. 
E: achiko@farner.ch 
T: +41 44 266 67 67 

Disclaimer 
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

 

 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
Tessinerplatz 7
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@achiko.com
Internet: https://www.achiko.com/
ISIN: CH0522213468
Valor: 48788430
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1379755

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1379755  20-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379755&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
