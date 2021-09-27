Achiko AG reports first half to 30 -2

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

Further information can be found at www.achiko.com.

Media contacts: ACHIKO AG Investor Relations E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global Marcus Balogh Farner Consulting Ltd. E: achiko@farner.ch T: +41 44 266 67 67

U.S. & Global Jeanene Timberlake RooneyPartners E: jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com T: +1 646 770 8858

The 2021 half-year report is available from 06:30am CEST in the Financials section of the website www.achiko.com/ financials.

Presentation of 1H21 Results on Monday, 27 September Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) will hold its H1 2021 Financial Results Presentation as a virtual Zoom Meeting, led by Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG, and Robert Rieder, CFO of Achiko AG. Please note that the presentation will be in English.

Date: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 08.00 a.m. (CEST) Location: The presentation will be broadcast live as a virtual Zoom meeting via this link (https:// farnerconsulting.lpages.co/achiko-h1-2021-results-presentation). Participants are advised to log on to the conference and register their details 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Achiko AG Tessinerplatz 7 8002 Zurich Switzerland E-mail: ir@achiko.com Internet: https://www.achiko.com/ ISIN: CH0522213468 Valor: 48788430 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1235991 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

1235991 27-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 00:31 ET (04:31 GMT)