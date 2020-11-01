Log in
Achiko : appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board

11/01/2020 | 11:55pm EST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board

02-Nov-2020 / 05:49 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board

- Encouraging initial results to date in field validation trials

- Toolbox Medical Innovations engaged for the design of the commercial test kit

- NDA Group engaged to assist in progress towards CE marking

- Additional international advisory board members: Paul Field (Australia) and Charles Pan (Taiwan)

Zurich, 2 November 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) has engaged Toolbox Medical innovations and NDA Group in its expanding global strategy to bring the Gumnut's protocol for saliva based Covid-19 tests into commercial availability.

"We are encouraged with the field studies so far, and expanding our global ambitions", said Steven Goh, CEO. "Toolbox and NDA Group along with our go forward executive team and advisory board will be important for the group in bringing Gumnuts to the market in the ensuing months".

Toolbox Medical Innovations will assist with the design of the commercial version of the test kit. Toolbox is an ISO 13485-certified consumables development firm and a full contract research organisation (CRO) which develops and manufactures life science and diagnostic products with a focus on in vitro diagnostics (IVD).

Achiko has engaged NDA Group to assist with implementing and improving the Company's Quality Management System and progress towards CE marking. NDA Group is a world leading regulatory and drug development consultancy with a dedicated team of over 150 consultants supported by an expert network and a specialist Advisory Board.

Furthermore, to support the company, we are proud to announce an expansion of the Company's advisory board:

- Mr Paul Field was previously with Austrade and has over 30 years of international biotech, and in particular diagnostics experience. Currently with the Horizon 3 Biotech Fund, Strategic Advisor to Alsonex, Marinova and other Australian biotech companies. Paul is the Australian representative for the Geneva-based Global Antibiotic R&D Partnership (GARDP).

- Mr. Charles Pan has over 25 years of professional venture and private equity investment experience in East Asia and Silicon Valley, and held positions as Chief Executive Officer at Orange Capital, Special Assistant to the Chairman and Investment Director at Foxconn's mobile business, and Chief Investment Officer at Eastern Media Group. His experience covers Investment/M&A, strategic partnership, startup management and ecosystem building with successful investments in multiple unicorn companies. He was recognised in 2016 and 2017 on the "Powerlist 100" investors by Global Corporate Venturing.

 

About Achiko AG
Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilising the knowledge and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various industries.

Through innovations in technology along with the company's unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform markets and bring exceptional value to its customers, people, and shareholders. Achiko supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") ecosystem and a novel saliva based Covid-19 testing technology, codenamed "Gumnuts", being developed with Regenacellx.sl.

For any inquiries regarding Gumnuts or Teman Sehat, please contact info@achiko.com

Further information about Achiko can be found at https://www.achiko.com

Further information about the Teman Sehat ecosystem can be found at https://www.temansehat.co

Further information about Regenacellex.sl can be found at https://regenacellx.com

Further information about Toolbox can be found here: https://www.toolboxmed.com

Further information about NDA Group can be found here: https://www.ndareg.com

Investor Relations & Press Contacts:

Investor Relations
ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Press Contact Switzerland
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Press Contact Germany and Austria
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop
edicto GmbH
E: achiko@edicto.de
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
Lavaterstrasse 66
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@achiko.com
Internet: https://www.achiko.com/
ISIN: CH0522213468
Valor: 48788430
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1144495

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1144495  02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

