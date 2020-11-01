Achiko : appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board

- Encouraging initial results to date in field validation trials

- Toolbox Medical Innovations engaged for the design of the commercial test kit

- NDA Group engaged to assist in progress towards CE marking

- Additional international advisory board members: Paul Field (Australia) and Charles Pan (Taiwan)

Zurich, 2 November 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) has engaged Toolbox Medical innovations and NDA Group in its expanding global strategy to bring the Gumnut's protocol for saliva based Covid-19 tests into commercial availability.

"We are encouraged with the field studies so far, and expanding our global ambitions", said Steven Goh, CEO. "Toolbox and NDA Group along with our go forward executive team and advisory board will be important for the group in bringing Gumnuts to the market in the ensuing months".

Toolbox Medical Innovations will assist with the design of the commercial version of the test kit. Toolbox is an ISO 13485-certified consumables development firm and a full contract research organisation (CRO) which develops and manufactures life science and diagnostic products with a focus on in vitro diagnostics (IVD).

Achiko has engaged NDA Group to assist with implementing and improving the Company's Quality Management System and progress towards CE marking. NDA Group is a world leading regulatory and drug development consultancy with a dedicated team of over 150 consultants supported by an expert network and a specialist Advisory Board.

Furthermore, to support the company, we are proud to announce an expansion of the Company's advisory board:

- Mr Paul Field was previously with Austrade and has over 30 years of international biotech, and in particular diagnostics experience. Currently with the Horizon 3 Biotech Fund, Strategic Advisor to Alsonex, Marinova and other Australian biotech companies. Paul is the Australian representative for the Geneva-based Global Antibiotic R&D Partnership (GARDP).

- Mr. Charles Pan has over 25 years of professional venture and private equity investment experience in East Asia and Silicon Valley, and held positions as Chief Executive Officer at Orange Capital, Special Assistant to the Chairman and Investment Director at Foxconn's mobile business, and Chief Investment Officer at Eastern Media Group. His experience covers Investment/M&A, strategic partnership, startup management and ecosystem building with successful investments in multiple unicorn companies. He was recognised in 2016 and 2017 on the "Powerlist 100" investors by Global Corporate Venturing.

About Achiko AG

Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilising the knowledge and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various industries.

Through innovations in technology along with the company's unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform markets and bring exceptional value to its customers, people, and shareholders. Achiko supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") ecosystem and a novel saliva based Covid-19 testing technology, codenamed "Gumnuts", being developed with Regenacellx.sl.

For any inquiries regarding Gumnuts or Teman Sehat, please contact info@achiko.com

Further information about Achiko can be found at https://www.achiko.com

Further information about the Teman Sehat ecosystem can be found at https://www.temansehat.co

Further information about Regenacellex.sl can be found at https://regenacellx.com

Further information about Toolbox can be found here: https://www.toolboxmed.com

Further information about NDA Group can be found here: https://www.ndareg.com

