ACHIKO AG

(ACHI)
EQS-Adhoc : Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021

01/18/2021 | 10:29pm EST
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021 
19-Jan-2021 / 04:27 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021 
Zurich, 19 January 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) has published the notice regarding an Extraordinary 
Shareholders' Meeting at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on 11 February 2021 in Zurich. 
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 
letter b Covid-19-Ordinance 3 without physical presence of the shareholders. Shareholders may exercise their 
shareholders' rights through the independent proxy only, as further set out in the invitation to the Extraordinary 
Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Directors regrets not being able to welcome the shareholders to this Extraordinary 
Shareholders' Meeting and requests shareholders to make use of the participation option through the independent proxy. 
Only shareholders that are registered with their personal information in the Company's shareholder ledger may 
participate in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. Unregistered shareholders who wish to participate in the 
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting are kindly requested to contact the financial institution that holds the respective 
shares and request their registration. The cut-off date for the participation in the Extraordinary Shareholders' 
Meeting is 29 January 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CET). Shares that are not recorded in the Company's shareholder ledger at that 
time will not be entitled to participate or vote in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. For technical and legal 
reasons, shares cannot be registered directly through Achiko AG. 
The invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG with the full agenda and proposals of the Board 
of Directors plus further information is available at https://www.achiko.com | Financials or at the following direct 
link: https://www.achiko.com/financials/. 
About Achiko AG 
We create solutions with a great user experience, for the transforming healthcare industry. 
The development of our patent pending diagnostic testing kit (Gumnuts) provides for an easy and effective way to help 
people get the information they need. This is complemented by our mobile check-in app (Teman Sehat), enabling users to 
manage their own diagnostic experiences on their own terms, safeguard their privacy, share experiences and find 
community. 
We are headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore and Seoul. 
www.achiko.com 
Achiko AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange 
SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468 
Media contacts: 
ACHIKO AG 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@achiko.com 
Switzerland 
Marcus Balogh 
Farner Consulting Ltd. 
E: achiko@farner.ch 
T: +41 44 266 67 67 
Germany and Austria 
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop 
edicto GmbH 
E: achiko@edicto.de 
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51 
Disclaimer 
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its 
business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause 
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any 
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is 
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained 
herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Achiko AG 
              Tessinerplatz 7 
              8002 Zurich 
              Switzerland 
E-mail:       ir@achiko.com 
Internet:     https://www.achiko.com/ 
ISIN:         CH0522213468 
Valor:        48788430 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1161485 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1161485 19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 22:28 ET (03:28 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,90 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,6 M 40,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,97x
EV / Sales 2021 7,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ACHIKO AG
Duration : Period :
Achiko AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACHIKO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03 $
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Spread / Highest target -91,4%
Spread / Average Target -91,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Goh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morris S. Berrie President
Yao Bian Wu Chairman
Christopher Young Chief Operating Officer
Sunil Peter Chief Financial Officer
