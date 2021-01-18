EQS-Adhoc : Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021 19-Jan-2021 / 04:27 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021 Zurich, 19 January 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) has published the notice regarding an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on 11 February 2021 in Zurich. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b Covid-19-Ordinance 3 without physical presence of the shareholders. Shareholders may exercise their shareholders' rights through the independent proxy only, as further set out in the invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Directors regrets not being able to welcome the shareholders to this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and requests shareholders to make use of the participation option through the independent proxy. Only shareholders that are registered with their personal information in the Company's shareholder ledger may participate in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. Unregistered shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting are kindly requested to contact the financial institution that holds the respective shares and request their registration. The cut-off date for the participation in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting is 29 January 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CET). Shares that are not recorded in the Company's shareholder ledger at that time will not be entitled to participate or vote in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. For technical and legal reasons, shares cannot be registered directly through Achiko AG. The invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG with the full agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors plus further information is available at https://www.achiko.com | Financials or at the following direct link: https://www.achiko.com/financials/. About Achiko AG We create solutions with a great user experience, for the transforming healthcare industry. The development of our patent pending diagnostic testing kit (Gumnuts) provides for an easy and effective way to help people get the information they need. This is complemented by our mobile check-in app (Teman Sehat), enabling users to manage their own diagnostic experiences on their own terms, safeguard their privacy, share experiences and find community. We are headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore and Seoul. www.achiko.com Achiko AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468 Media contacts: ACHIKO AG Investor Relations E: ir@achiko.com Switzerland Marcus Balogh Farner Consulting Ltd. E: achiko@farner.ch T: +41 44 266 67 67 Germany and Austria Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop edicto GmbH E: achiko@edicto.de T: +49 69 90 55 05-51 Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Achiko AG Tessinerplatz 7 8002 Zurich Switzerland E-mail: ir@achiko.com Internet: https://www.achiko.com/ ISIN: CH0522213468 Valor: 48788430 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1161485 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

1161485 19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 22:28 ET (03:28 GMT)