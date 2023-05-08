Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Achilles Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5142   JP3108000005

ACHILLES CORPORATION

(5142)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
1473.00 JPY   +1.10%
04:02aUK manufacturing body seeks royal commission to lift investment
AN
04/26Achilles Therapeutics Receives Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
04/19Biotech, Natural Resources Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
UK manufacturing body seeks royal commission to lift investment

05/08/2023 | 04:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - UK manufacturing firms are calling for a royal commission to be set up to give a boost to business investment.

Make UK said a long-term industrial strategy was needed to help provide companies with a stable environment to grow.

Chief Executive Stephen Phipson said the lack of a proper, planned, industrial strategy was the UK's "Achilles heel".

He added: "Every other major economy, from Germany to China, to the US, has a long-term national manufacturing plan, underlying the importance of an industrial base to the success of its wider economy.

"The UK is the only country to not have one.

"If we are to not only tackle our regional inequality, but also compete on a global stage, we need a national industrial strategy as a matter of urgency.

"There is now widespread consensus on the need for such a strategy and the specific policy areas it would address.

"We cannot keep flip-flopping from one initiative to another without setting these in the context of a long-term, wider plan which has consensus and is independently monitored."

Make UK said its research suggested that three in five manufacturers believe the government has never had a long-term vision for their industry while two-thirds believed the lack of an industrial strategy hinders access to skills.

Most of the 300 companies surveyed said they believed the absence of a strategy puts them at a competitive disadvantage compared with other manufacturing nations, while a quarter said it was the main reason the sector has not grown more quickly over the last decade.

Make UK called for a royal commission on industrial strategy to determine a cross-party consensus on future priorities for manufacturing and the wider economy.

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 75 953 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2022 1 525 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2022 2 390 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 21 281 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 651
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ACHILLES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Achilles Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACHILLES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Hikage Director, Head-Industrial Materials & Sales
Mamoru Ito Managing Director
Minoru Matsumiya Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Hiroki Yokoyama Managing Director, GM-Research & Development
Hiroki Ichikawa General Manager-Compliance & Manager-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACHILLES CORPORATION17.31%158
AIR LIQUIDE23.41%93 850
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.89%72 177
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.74%40 940
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.29%30 055
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.15%20 031
