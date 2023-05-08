UK manufacturing body seeks royal commission to lift investment

(Alliance News) - UK manufacturing firms are calling for a royal commission to be set up to give a boost to business investment.

Make UK said a long-term industrial strategy was needed to help provide companies with a stable environment to grow.

Chief Executive Stephen Phipson said the lack of a proper, planned, industrial strategy was the UK's "Achilles heel".

He added: "Every other major economy, from Germany to China, to the US, has a long-term national manufacturing plan, underlying the importance of an industrial base to the success of its wider economy.

"The UK is the only country to not have one.

"If we are to not only tackle our regional inequality, but also compete on a global stage, we need a national industrial strategy as a matter of urgency.

"There is now widespread consensus on the need for such a strategy and the specific policy areas it would address.

"We cannot keep flip-flopping from one initiative to another without setting these in the context of a long-term, wider plan which has consensus and is independently monitored."

Make UK said its research suggested that three in five manufacturers believe the government has never had a long-term vision for their industry while two-thirds believed the lack of an industrial strategy hinders access to skills.

Most of the 300 companies surveyed said they believed the absence of a strategy puts them at a competitive disadvantage compared with other manufacturing nations, while a quarter said it was the main reason the sector has not grown more quickly over the last decade.

Make UK called for a royal commission on industrial strategy to determine a cross-party consensus on future priorities for manufacturing and the wider economy.

source: PA

