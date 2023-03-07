Advanced search
    ACHL   US00449L1026

ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ACHL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
1.090 USD   +1.85%
07:14aAchilles Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – March 2023
PU
07:01aAchilles Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
GL
01/06Achilles Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – January 2023
PU
Achilles Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – March 2023

03/07/2023 | 07:14am EST
Achilles Therapeutics

AI-Powered Precision Cell Therapy Targeting All Tumor Cells

March 2023

Non-Confidential

© Achilles Therapeutics plc 2023

Forward-Looking Statements / Disclaimers

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the proposed development plans and timelines for the Company's product candidates and the success, cost and timing of its research activities and clinical trials. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "think," "will," "would" and similar expressions, or they may use future dates.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. These and other risks which may impact management's expectations are described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's quarterly report on Annual Report on Form 20-F and in any subsequent periodic or current report that the Company files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates only as of the date of this release (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as reflecting the Company's views, expectations or beliefs at any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Transforming the treatment of solid tumors with precision T cell therapy

Company

Nasdaq IPO:

Early clinical

Clinical

founded

ACHL

proof of concept

update

2016

2021

2022

2023

Global Headquarters

U.S. Headquarters

London, UK

Philadelphia, PA

Two active clinical

programs

~200 employees

$173M cash

Targeting clonal neoantigens with patented technology, linking mechanism and potency

Clonal neoantigens

Sub-clonal neoantigens

T cells

Clonal neoantigens:

Only target present on

a novel and ideal cancer

all cancer cells, absent

target

from healthy tissue

Unique and world leading

Only neoantigen

capability to identify

platform validated on

clonal neoantigens

real world data

Clonal neoantigens

Tumor

World class scientific

Demonstrated target

engagement supporting

platform

mechanism of action

Clinical-stage precision targeting for solid tumors using clonal neoantigen-reactive T cells (cNeT)

Targeting clonal neoantigens: a novel class of cancer target present on all tumor cells

We have developed a proprietary patent protected AI platform (PELEUS®) that is validated on real world patient data (TRACERx) and which can be used to identify personal clonal neoantigens

Controlled precision therapy

Scientific platform that can quantify, characterize and track tumor reactive T cells, target engagement and mechanism of action

Emerging PoC for cNeT in NSCLC

Durable disease control achieved with cNeT monotherapy, 71% (5/7) NSCLC patients (including 1 PR and 4 SDs) with encouraging safety and tolerability

Near-term clinical milestones

Clinical and translational updates in 2023: 15-20 new patients across NSCLC (CHIRON) monotherapy and melanoma (THETIS) monotherapy and in combination with check-point inhibitor (anti-PD-1)

Strong cash position supports all planned operations into mid-2025

Cash runway of $173M (£143M) as of December 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Achilles Therapeutics plc published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -64,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,6 M 44,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 247
Free-Float 95,1%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,09 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 909%
Managers and Directors
Iraj Ali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Coutts Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman
Karl Peggs Chief Medical Officer
Sergio Quezada Chief Scientific Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS PLC21.11%45
MODERNA, INC.-19.81%55 644
LONZA GROUP AG24.48%44 884
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.16%40 779
SEAGEN INC.38.00%33 127
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.76%24 789