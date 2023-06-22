Targeting Clonal Neoantigens in Cancer

SAE Media Group Cell and Gene Therapy - 20 June 2023 Sergio Quezada, Chief Scientific Officer, Achilles Therapeutics

Non-Confidential

© Achilles Therapeutics plc 2023

Tumour mutations as substrates for immune recognition

TUMOUR

HEALTHY TISSUE

Tumour

Self antigens

Tumour associated antigens

(NY-ESO, MAGE, etc)

The ideal tumour target should show the following characteristics:

  1. Recognised as foreign by the immune system
  2. PresentONLY on tumour cells (not in healthy tissue)
  3. Present inALL tumour cells

Non-Confidential

© Achilles Therapeutics plc 2023

1

Tumour mutations as substrates for immune recognition (90's)

T. Wölfel Thierry Boon Hans Schreiber

Non-Confidential

© Achilles Therapeutics plc 2023

Neo-antigenic burden correlates with immune activation at the tumour site

Cell, 2015

Immune

Non-Confidential

© Achilles Therapeutics plc 2023

But… are all neoantigens the same?

Non-Confidential

© Achilles Therapeutics plc 2023

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Achilles Therapeutics plc published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 21:11:09 UTC.