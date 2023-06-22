Personalised Neoantigen Therapies: State of the Art Neoantigen Immunogenicity Prediction
IO Summit EU - 21 June 2023 Andrew Craig, SVP Bioinformatics and Data Science, Achilles Therapeutics
TRACERx: the largest longitudinal real-world NSCLC patient dataset
Over 9 years, 815 patients enrolled with adv/ NSCLC Extensive multi-region sequencing of >4,000 biopsy samples 250 investigators based at 19 hospital sites in UK
25+ publications with~6000 citations
1. Rosenthal et al Nature, 2019
3. Chemi et al Nat. Med, 2019; Joshi et al Nat. Med 2019
2. Ghorani et al Nat. Cancer, 2020
4. Abbosh et al Nature, 2017
The landmark TRACERx study demonstrated that clonal neoantigens are on all tumour cells
Clonal neoantigens remain as genetic diversity increases
Tumours
Original, clonal
constantly evolve
mutations passed
and acquire new
down and remain in
mutations
all tumour cells1-4
Sub-clonal neoantigens
Clonal neoantigens
Achilles can identify clonal mutations for each patient & target multiple antigens only on tumourcells2-4
1. Gerlinger et al., NEJM, 2012
3. Jamal-Hanjani et al. NEJM,
2. Jamal-Hanjani et al., Plos Biol, 2014
4. Abbosh et al., Nature, 2017
Fundamentals of branched tumour evolution
TRACERx played a significant role in furthering our understanding of tumour evolution and heterogeneity, revealing the importance of clonal neoantigens as targets for treating solid tumours
- Clonal mutations occur earlyin tumour evolution and are present in all tumour cells including metastases1
- Clonal neoantigen reactive T cells are found in all tumour regions in NSCLC2
- Subclonal mutations occur laterin the tumour evolution and so are found only in a subset of tumour cells
- Subclonal neoantigens can be detrimental to immune response through subclonal distraction3
1. Al Bakir et al. 2023 Nature
3. Wolf et al., 2019, Cell
2. McGranahan et al. 2016 Science
Critical relevance of clonal neoantigens demonstrated clinically
Sub-clonal neoantigens Clonal neoantigens
Clonality is the driver of disease-free survival
- Patients with high clonal neoantigen burden have an improved disease-free survival
- This is not seen in patients with high sub-clonal neoantigen burden
The higher the number of clonal neoantigens, the greater the chance of immune recognition and successful elimination of all cancer cells
Rosenthal et al 2019 Nature
McGranahan et al. 2016 Science
