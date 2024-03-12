Welcome

New Paths. New Payments. New Paradigms. The theme of ACI Worldwide's 2024 Analyst Day was carefully curated to describe the opportunities presented by the rapidly changing payments ecosystem and how ACI will use our position in the market and our Intelligent Payments Orchestration strategy to take advantage of those opportunities.

Global commerce relies on ACI. Our payment software solutions handle billions of transactions, enabling the movement of trillions of dollars, every day. Our bank, biller, and merchant customers are leaders in their industries. They trust our

Real-time payments and other discontinuities in the market are creating a strategic modernization imperative for these customers. Banks are at the forefront of this imperative, critically examining their payment infrastructures with the future in mind. They are seeking a lower-risk path to modernize complex systems and processes that built up over time.

do it by building a cloud-native,multi-tenant payments hub that drives intelligent payments orchestration, and we'll connect our proven products and our new products to the hub. This will provide customers a straight-forward,lower-risk migration path.

While building the payments hub is our top strategic priority in 2024, it is not our only priority. We are investing in our sales and customer success management functions to bring us even closer to customers and their strategies. We

ever have.

We are focused on driving signiﬁcantly higher growth beginning this year, with 7-9% revenue growth expected in 2024.

This is an exciting time at ACI, and I want to thank you for joining us to learn more about our new paths, new payments, and new paradigms. My leadership team and I look forward to spending time with you today and in the future.

Thomas W. Warsop III

President and CEO

aciworldwide.com

"Momentum & Growth" presented by Tom Warsop

Welcome to ACI Worldwide's 2024 Analyst Day.

  • I'm excited about leading ACI and to see huge opportunities to accelerate growth in response to market discontinuities.
  • I see these discontinuities as opportunities driving new paths, new payments, and new paradigms.
  • ACI is well-positioned, has a right to win, and is planning to deliver 7-9% growth in 2024.

The most common question I get is, "What does ACI do?"

  • The answer is simple - ACI's software and services enable the movement of money from one place to another.
  • We describe our value proposition as Intelligent Payments Orchestration, which means we enable our customers to move money in a smart, effective, and efficient way.
  • Global commerce relies on ACI; we play an important role in the global payments ecosystem.

