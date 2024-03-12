New Paths. New Payments. New Paradigms. The theme of ACI Worldwide's 2024 Analyst Day was carefully curated to describe the opportunities presented by the rapidly changing payments ecosystem and how ACI will use our position in the market and our Intelligent Payments Orchestration strategy to take advantage of those opportunities.
Global commerce relies on ACI. Our payment software solutions handle billions of transactions, enabling the movement of trillions of dollars, every day. Our bank, biller, and merchant customers are leaders in their industries. They trust our
Real-time payments and other discontinuities in the market are creating a strategic modernization imperative for these customers. Banks are at the forefront of this imperative, critically examining their payment infrastructures with the future in mind. They are seeking a lower-risk path to modernize complex systems and processes that built up over time.
do it by building a cloud-native,multi-tenant payments hub that drives intelligent payments orchestration, and we'll connect our proven products and our new products to the hub. This will provide customers a straight-forward,lower-risk migration path.
While building the payments hub is our top strategic priority in 2024, it is not our only priority. We are investing in our sales and customer success management functions to bring us even closer to customers and their strategies. We
ever have.
We are focused on driving signiﬁcantly higher growth beginning this year, with 7-9% revenue growth expected in 2024.
This is an exciting time at ACI, and I want to thank you for joining us to learn more about our new paths, new payments, and new paradigms. My leadership team and I look forward to spending time with you today and in the future.
Thomas W. Warsop III
President and CEO
ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a line of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time digital payments. The Company's segments include Banks, Merchants, and Billers. It provides payment solutions to large and mid-size banks globally for retail banking, real time, digital, and other payment services. It supports merchants globally, including Tier 1 and Tier 2 merchants, online-only merchants and the payment service providers, independent selling organizations, value-added resellers, and acquirers who service them. Within the biller segment, it provides electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) services to companies operating in the consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage categories. Its solutions include ACI acquiring, ACI issuing, ACI enterprise payments platform, ACI low value real-time payments, ACI high value real-time payments, ACI omni commerce and others.