ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $400 million in shares of the company’s common stock. The new approval includes $65 million remaining under the company’s existing share repurchase authorization. Year to date 2024, ACI has repurchased approximately 3 million shares for $106 million.

Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions and through Rule 10b5-1 plans. This authorization does not expire.

About ACI Worldwide

