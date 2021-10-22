ACI Worldwide : Awarded EcoVadis Bronze Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility

MIAMI, FL -October 22, 2021- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions , has been awarded a bronze medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility performance from EcoVadis, one of the world's largest independent providers of business sustainability ratings and assessments.

The achievement places ACI in the top half of all businesses assessed by EcoVadis, which currently has a global network of more than 75,000 companies. ACI received its highest scores in the ethics and labor and human rights categories and increased its scores in the environment and sustainable procurement categories.

"The Bronze medal from EcoVadis and the publication of ACI's first sustainability report in 2020 are important milestones in ACI's ongoing sustainability journey," said Tony Dinkins, CHRO, ACI Worldwide. "Businesses have an increasingly important mandate to operate responsibly. In addition to delivering banks, merchants and billers with mission-critical real-time payment solutions that help their customers, we are constantly working to improve the lives of our own employees and positively impacting the communities in which we live and work."

EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. ACI completes the EcoVadis assessment annually, sharing scores with customers and other stakeholders.

