    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
  Report
ACI Worldwide : Awarded EcoVadis Bronze Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility

10/22/2021 | 12:34am EDT
MIAMI, FL-October 22, 2021-ACI Worldwide(NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, has been awarded a bronze medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility performance from EcoVadis, one of the world's largest independent providers of business sustainability ratings and assessments.

The achievement places ACI in the top half of all businesses assessed by EcoVadis, which currently has a global network of more than 75,000 companies. ACI received its highest scores in the ethics and labor and human rights categories and increased its scores in the environment and sustainable procurement categories.

"The Bronze medal from EcoVadis and the publication of ACI's first sustainability report in 2020 are important milestones in ACI's ongoing sustainability journey," said Tony Dinkins, CHRO, ACI Worldwide. "Businesses have an increasingly important mandate to operate responsibly. In addition to delivering banks, merchants and billers with mission-critical real-time payment solutions that help their customers, we are constantly working to improve the lives of our own employees and positively impacting the communities in which we live and work."

EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. ACI completes the EcoVadis assessment annually, sharing scores with customers and other stakeholders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwideis a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutionsto corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments,enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Media Contacts

Dan Ring

dan.ring@aciworldwide.com

Nidhi Alberti

Nidhi.alberti@aciworldwide.com

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
