ACI Worldwide : Drives Payments Innovation for Africa's EFT Corporation, a Leader in Payments Solutions Across Africa

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that EFT Corporation, one of Africa’s leading payment solution providers, is utilizing the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform to expand its payments offerings and better serve its customers across Africa.

EFT Corporation, a longstanding ACI customer, offers end-to-end payment solutions for large retail and financial institutions across Africa. The organization has more than 80 clients and a presence in 18 countries. With the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, EFT Corporation will enable its customers to deliver secure and seamless payment services across all channels to its large African customer base.

“Today’s expanding payments ecosystem comprises more channels, devices and payment types, which requires seamless connectivity and faster time to market, as well as flexibility and scalability,” said Stephen Enderby, CEO, EFT Corporation. “Utilizing the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform will help us to future-proof our business and support our growth plans across Africa.”

“Financial institutions and merchants need to move quickly to succeed in this challenging and dynamic environment, without compromising security and resilience of their core banking systems,” said Dan van der Westhuizen, director, Africa, ACI Worldwide. “Continuing its long-standing cooperation with ACI, EFT Corporation will be strongly placed to grow its market share, leveraging more of our device and channel-agnostic payments technologies as the needs of its customer base evolve.”

The ACI Enterprise Payments Platform is a sophisticated enterprise payments solution for acquiring and authorizing transactions across all digital payment channels. It is built on open service-oriented architecture for robust payments orchestration. The solution delivers 24x7 secure payment capabilities and is currently used by 19 of the world’s top 20 banks.

