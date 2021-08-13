Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACI Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACI Worldwide : How Will Accelerated Adoption of Digital, Real-Time Payments in the U.S. and Beyond Lead to More Fraud?

08/13/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The payments industry is brimming with experts voicing the predication that the future is digital and real-time. Rooted in consumers' growing desire for convenience and waning patience, rising demand for digital and real-time payments is inevitable. But with faster payments and the push for value-added services that accompany them comes another inevitability: an increase in fraud.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with PYMNTS to discuss the complex relationship between digital payments (in particular real-time payments) and security in the U.S. But it's worth taking a closer look at how this issue has played out in markets around the world where real-time payments are more established.

An international case study in fraud

India's digital payments landscape has seen massive growth since demonetization in 2016 - a catalyst that has propelled the country globally not just in the world of digital payments, but specifically real-time payments. According to ACI Worldwide's 'Prime Time for Real-Time' report, which tracks and analyzes real-time payments across 48 global markets, India comes in at the top spot with 25.5 billion real-time transactions annually. The report also predicts that by 2024, real-time payments will account for more than 50 percent of all digital payments in the country.

However, progress towards widespread adoption comes at the cost of increased fraud. According to the ACI report, scams associated with real-time payments in India - including confidence tricks, identity theft and digital wallet account hacks - increased from 2019 to 2020. According to another report from ACI Worldwide, vulnerability to fraud remains the biggest consumer concern among Indian consumers when it comes to digital transactions.

The real-time payments security conundrum

Despite a current lack of mandate for U.S. players to adopt real-time payments, more than 1.2 billion transactions were logged in 2020, ranking the U.S. as the ninth-largest market for real-time. As coming years look set to be increasingly dependent on real-time, industry players are doubling down on the value-added services built upon these rails - which raises the prospect of increased fraud.

When it comes to the connected economy, if you are able to drive value, people will join up. But as payment limits expand and new real-time payment-based channels, capabilities and products are developed to meet demand, fraudsters have new ways to target consumers and businesses.

Even with proactive security development, no real-time-based technology has been or will be perfect when it hits the market. Vulnerabilities exist and fraudsters - drawn to real-time payments - will attempt to exploit each one.

Focusing on consumer protection

The stakes are naturally high in a real-time setting because these payments are irreversible. Battling fraud is all about prevention, including taking proactive measures such as deploying machine learning models that can sift through hundreds of thousands of data points, finding anomalies and calling out risk before fraud can occur. These preventative measures, along with customer due diligence (including customer authentication measures), are key steps in protecting consumers in a real-time setting.

While all official parties want to keep consumers safe from fraud, conflicting interests when it comes to real-time payments have complicated the path towards greater security. For example, while more security measures bolster protection, they often increase friction, which merchants work hard to limit for consumers. As a result, regulators have the complex, yet essential task of balancing protection and convenience in an environment that is continually evolving.

Only time will tell how the U.S.' response to real-time payments fraud will play out. In the meantime,

the U.S. can take a cue from the trends emerging from other major markets, such as India, and prepare for an influx of bad actors ready to take advantage of new vulnerabilities that come with new types of payments. Through balanced regulatory efforts and proactive security measures, we can make a stand against fighting fraud in an increasingly real-time payments world.

Read ACI's Prime Time for Real-Time report on global payment trends

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
10:52aACI WORLDWIDE : How Will Accelerated Adoption of Digital, Real-Time Payments in ..
PU
08/12ACI WORLDWIDE : Travel and Ticketing Sectors Drive Growth of Global eCommerce Tr..
BU
08/10ACI WORLDWIDE : Addressing Security of Bill Payments Before it Slows Down Progre..
PU
08/05ACI WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on ACI Worldwide, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Dece..
CI
08/05ACI WORLDWIDE : Q2 Adjusted EPS Drops, Revenue Higher
MT
08/05ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/05ACI WORLDWIDE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05ACI WORLDWIDE : Earnings Flash (ACIW) ACI WORLDWIDE Posts Q2 Revenue $301.7M, vs..
MT
08/05ACI WORLDWIDE : Earnings Flash (ACIW) ACI WORLDWIDE Reports Q2 EPS $0.23, vs. St..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 337 M - -
Net income 2021 132 M - -
Net Debt 2021 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 785 M 3 785 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 768
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,22 $
Average target price 43,33 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odilon Almeida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raj Vaidyanathan Head-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Homberger Chief Risk & Administrative Officer
Charles E. Peters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.-16.16%3 785
ACCENTURE PLC23.18%204 040
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.17.08%166 847
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.66%128 237
INFOSYS LIMITED34.54%96 446
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.22.73%90 920