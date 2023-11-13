ACI Worldwide, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ACIW) added to S&P 600 Information Technology (Sector)
ACI Worldwide, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ACIW) added to S&P 600 Information Technology
November 13, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
|26.01 USD
|-0.12%
|+7.97%
|+13.09%
|Nov. 02
|Transcript : ACI Worldwide, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
|CI
|Nov. 02
|Earnings Flash (ACIW) ACI WORLDWIDE Posts Q3 Revenue $363M, vs. Street Est of $339M
|MT
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|26.01 USD
|-0.12%
|+7.97%
|2 838 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.09%
|2 838 M $
|+35.88%
|148 B $
|-22.76%
|31 052 M $
|+51.97%
|11 052 M $
|+42.58%
|8 093 M $
|+1.11%
|7 117 M $
|+131.95%
|6 768 M $
|-25.00%
|4 132 M $
|+67.93%
|4 001 M $
|-65.08%
|3 851 M $