ACI Worldwide, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ACIW) dropped from S&P 400 Application Software (Sub Ind)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a line of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time digital payments. The Company's segments include Banks, Merchants, and Billers. It provides payment solutions to large and mid-size banks globally for retail banking, real time, digital, and other payment services. It supports merchants globally, including Tier 1 and Tier 2 merchants, online-only merchants and the payment service providers, independent selling organizations, value-added resellers, and acquirers who service them. Within the biller segment, it provides electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) services to companies operating in the consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage categories. Its solutions include ACI acquiring, ACI issuing, ACI enterprise payments platform, ACI low value real-time payments, ACI high value real-time payments, ACI omni commerce and others.