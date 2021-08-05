Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACI Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACI Worldwide, Inc. : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

08/05/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recurring revenue of $250 million, up 7% from Q2 2020
  • Revenue of $302 million, up 1% from Q2 2020
  • Signed multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver best-in-class cloud-based payment solutions
  • Repurchased 1 million shares and paid down $25 million in debt
  • Introducing 2021 revenue guidance and reaffirming 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment solutions and software, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We had another solid quarter, coming in at the high end of our expectations. Encouragingly, both our global sales organization and our pipeline continue to strengthen while our business becomes more predictable,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “In the quarter, we signed a significant number of new logos and secured important strategic wins. We also signed a global alliance with Microsoft Azure, which will accelerate and expand ACI’s best-in-class cloud payment offerings. This partnership will enable stronger go-to-market cooperation between the two companies to meet the increasing demand for SaaS-based payment solutions from financial institutions. Also among the quarter’s signings was a major Real-Time payments win with the Central Bank of Indonesia, further cementing ACI’s lead in this fast-growing segment.”

Mr. Almeida concluded, “We expect to continue this momentum in the second half of 2021 and as the economic backdrop improves, plan to end the year at a significantly higher growth rate. Importantly, this will allow us to achieve the Rule of 40 in 2021 for the first year ever. I am increasingly confident that our three-pillar strategy is taking hold and we remain committed to maximizing shareholder value.”

Q2 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Recurring revenue was $250 million, up 7% from Q2 2020. Total revenue in the quarter was $302 million, up 1% compared to Q2 2020.

Recurring revenue grew in all segments compared to Q2 2020. Bank segment recurring revenue increased 2% and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 20%, versus Q2 2020. Merchant segment recurring revenue increased 5% and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 2%, versus Q2 2020. Biller segment recurring revenue grew 9% and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA increased 1%, versus Q2 2020.

Total adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $60 million compared to $78 million in Q2 2020, largely due to the timing of non-recurring, high-margin license renewals. Net adjusted EBITDA margin was 28% in the quarter, compared to 35% in Q2 2020. Net income in the quarter of $7 million declined compared to net income of $14 million in Q2 2020.

Cash flows from operating activities in the quarter were $38 million, down from $68 million in Q2 2020. ACI ended the quarter with $146 million in cash on hand and $474 million available on our credit facility after paying down $25 million in debt in the quarter. The company repurchased 1 million shares during the quarter.

INTRODUCING 2021 REVENUE GUIDANCE; REAFFIRMING 2021 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

For the full year 2021, we expect revenue to be in a range of $1.335 billion to $1.345 billion and we continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $375 million to $385 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. We expect revenue to be between $310 million and $320 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $80 million in Q3 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET today to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time webcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following numbers for dial-in participation: toll-free: (888) 771-4371, toll: +1 (847) 585-4405. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and confirmation number 50201377.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

  • Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).
  • Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).
  • Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.
  • Recurring revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding: (i) both our global sales organization and our pipeline strengthening considerably, while our business becomes more predictable, (ii) a global alliance with Microsoft Azure, which will accelerate and expand ACI’s best-in-class cloud payment offerings, (iii) continuing this momentum in the second half of 2021 and as the economic backdrop improves, plan to end the year at a significantly higher growth rate, (iv) the achievement the rule of 40 in 2021 for the first year ever, and (v) full year 2021 and Q3, 2021 financial guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased competition, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, may be subjected to security breaches or viruses, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, new members of senior management coupled with our headquarters relocation, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, integration of and achieving benefits from the Speedpay acquisition, implementation and success of our new Three Pillar strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy regulations, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, potential adverse effects from the impending replacement of LIBOR, events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

June 30,

2021

 

December 31,

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

146,213

 

 

$

165,374

 

Receivables, net of allowances

289,351

 

 

342,879

 

Settlement assets

486,983

 

 

605,008

 

Prepaid expenses

31,258

 

 

24,288

 

Other current assets

31,425

 

 

17,365

 

Total current assets

985,230

 

 

1,154,914

 

Noncurrent assets

 

 

 

Accrued receivables, net

190,399

 

 

215,772

 

Property and equipment, net

61,527

 

 

64,734

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

51,511

 

 

41,243

 

Software, net

180,873

 

 

196,456

 

Goodwill

1,280,226

 

 

1,280,226

 

Intangible assets, net

303,151

 

 

321,983

 

Deferred income taxes, net

64,857

 

 

57,476

 

Other noncurrent assets

57,406

 

 

54,099

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,175,180

 

 

$

3,386,903

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

37,899

 

 

$

41,223

 

Settlement liabilities

489,302

 

 

604,096

 

Employee compensation

39,894

 

 

48,560

 

Current portion of long-term debt

36,067

 

 

34,265

 

Deferred revenue

97,503

 

 

95,849

 

Other current liabilities

65,794

 

 

81,612

 

Total current liabilities

766,459

 

 

905,605

 

Noncurrent liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

32,524

 

 

33,564

 

Long-term debt

1,071,822

 

 

1,120,742

 

Deferred income taxes, net

35,208

 

 

40,504

 

Operating lease liabilities

48,008

 

 

39,958

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

42,599

 

 

39,933

 

Total liabilities

1,996,620

 

 

2,180,306

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stock

702

 

 

702

 

Additional paid-in capital

676,399

 

 

682,431

 

Retained earnings

1,008,046

 

 

1,003,490

 

Treasury stock

(412,492

)

 

(387,581

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(94,095

)

 

(92,445

)

Total stockholders’ equity

1,178,560

 

 

1,206,597

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

3,175,180

 

 

$

3,386,903

 

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software as a service and platform as a service

$

196,328

 

 

$

180,573

 

 

$

392,074

 

 

$

373,523

 

License

34,727

 

 

50,136

 

 

55,929

 

 

78,265

 

Maintenance

53,155

 

 

52,749

 

 

105,518

 

 

106,029

 

Services

17,459

 

 

16,452

 

 

33,334

 

 

33,578

 

Total revenues

301,669

 

 

299,910

 

 

586,855

 

 

591,395

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (1)

158,614

 

 

147,346

 

 

318,099

 

 

313,183

 

Research and development

35,029

 

 

35,578

 

 

69,543

 

 

74,602

 

Selling and marketing

28,660

 

 

24,455

 

 

56,798

 

 

54,538

 

General and administrative

31,937

 

 

29,758

 

 

59,712

 

 

65,684

 

Depreciation and amortization

32,005

 

 

33,635

 

 

63,589

 

 

65,533

 

Total operating expenses

286,245

 

 

270,772

 

 

567,741

 

 

573,540

 

Operating income

15,424

 

 

29,138

 

 

19,114

 

 

17,855

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(11,260

)

 

(14,142

)

 

(22,735

)

 

(31,313

)

Interest income

2,865

 

 

2,954

 

 

5,719

 

 

5,854

 

Other, net

1,434

 

 

2,041

 

 

52

 

 

(7,717

)

Total other income (expense)

(6,961

)

 

(9,147

)

 

(16,964

)

 

(33,176

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

8,463

 

 

19,991

 

 

2,150

 

 

(15,321

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,962

 

 

5,916

 

 

(2,406

)

 

(4,969

)

Net income (loss)

$

6,501

 

 

$

14,075

 

 

$

4,556

 

 

$

(10,352

)

Income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.09

)

Diluted

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.09

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

117,718

 

 

116,033

 

 

117,605

 

 

116,019

 

Diluted

119,010

 

 

117,264

 

 

118,958

 

 

116,019

 

(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

6,501

 

 

$

14,075

 

 

$

4,556

 

 

$

(10,352

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

5,292

 

 

5,927

 

 

10,708

 

 

11,752

 

Amortization

28,111

 

 

29,765

 

 

56,278

 

 

57,762

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

2,655

 

 

5,245

 

 

5,000

 

 

8,801

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

1,175

 

 

1,204

 

 

2,357

 

 

2,416

 

Deferred income taxes

(3,480

)

 

5,671

 

 

(9,558

)

 

(4,742

)

Stock-based compensation expense

7,720

 

 

7,932

 

 

14,423

 

 

14,882

 

Other

542

 

 

1,122

 

 

436

 

 

1,772

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables

619

 

 

(19,646

)

 

76,754

 

 

29,053

 

Accounts payable

268

 

 

12,374

 

 

(2,540

)

 

6,287

 

Accrued employee compensation

4,324

 

 

1,192

 

 

(8,401

)

 

8,177

 

Deferred revenue

(7,855

)

 

(259

)

 

297

 

 

22,236

 

Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities

(7,779

)

 

3,427

 

 

(42,094

)

 

(22,515

)

Net cash flows from operating activities

38,093

 

 

68,029

 

 

108,216

 

 

125,529

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(3,729

)

 

(7,018

)

 

(8,075

)

 

(10,615

)

Purchases of software and distribution rights

(7,599

)

 

(8,516

)

 

(15,652

)

 

(15,057

)

Net cash flows from investing activities

(11,328

)

 

(15,534

)

 

(23,727

)

 

(25,672

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

596

 

 

947

 

 

1,648

 

 

1,894

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

4,245

 

 

722

 

 

7,044

 

 

1,122

 

Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings

(590

)

 

(151

)

 

(14,796

)

 

(11,124

)

Repurchases of common stock

(39,411

)

 

 

 

(39,411

)

 

(28,881

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,000

 

Repayment of revolving credit facility

(15,000

)

 

(30,000

)

 

(30,000

)

 

(69,000

)

Repayment of term portion of credit agreement

(9,737

)

 

(9,738

)

 

(19,475

)

 

(19,475

)

Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net

(4,672

)

 

(1,093

)

 

(8,272

)

 

(4,686

)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(64,569

)

 

(39,313

)

 

(103,262

)

 

(100,150

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

(347

)

 

(3,083

)

 

(388

)

 

8,118

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(38,151

)

 

10,099

 

 

(19,161

)

 

7,825

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

184,364

 

 

119,124

 

 

165,374

 

 

121,398

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

146,213

 

 

$

129,223

 

 

$

146,213

 

 

$

129,223

 

Adjusted EBITDA (millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss)

$

6.5

 

 

$

14.1

 

 

$

4.6

 

 

$

(10.4

)

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

2.0

 

 

5.9

 

 

(2.4

)

 

(5.0

)

Net interest expense

8.4

 

 

11.2

 

 

17.0

 

 

25.5

 

Net other (income) expense

(1.4

)

 

(2.0

)

 

(0.1

)

 

7.7

 

Depreciation expense

5.3

 

 

5.9

 

 

10.7

 

 

11.8

 

Amortization expense

28.1

 

 

29.8

 

 

56.3

 

 

57.8

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

7.7

 

 

7.9

 

 

14.4

 

 

14.9

 

Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses

56.6

 

 

72.8

 

 

100.5

 

 

102.3

 

Significant transaction-related expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee related actions

2.9

 

 

 

 

3.7

 

 

8.2

 

Facility closures

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

 

1.8

 

Other

0.5

 

 

3.2

 

 

0.9

 

 

3.5

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60.0

 

 

$

77.8

 

 

$

105.1

 

 

$

115.8

 

Revenue, net of interchange:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

301.7

 

 

$

299.9

 

 

$

586.9

 

 

$

591.4

 

Interchange

87.5

 

 

74.8

 

 

174.8

 

 

163.6

 

Revenue, net of interchange

$

214.2

 

 

$

225.1

 

 

$

412.1

 

 

$

427.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin

28

%

 

35

%

 

26

%

 

27

%

Segment Information (millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banks

$

114.1

 

 

$

125.4

 

 

$

210.0

 

 

$

231.2

 

Merchants

37.4

 

 

37.3

 

 

76.1

 

 

69.1

 

Billers

150.2

 

 

137.2

 

 

300.8

 

 

291.1

 

Total

$

301.7

 

 

$

299.9

 

 

$

586.9

 

 

$

591.4

 

Recurring Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banks

$

63.6

 

 

$

62.2

 

 

$

126.0

 

 

$

124.8

 

Merchants

35.7

 

 

33.9

 

 

70.9

 

 

63.8

 

Billers

150.2

 

 

137.2

 

 

300.7

 

 

291.0

 

Total

$

249.5

 

 

$

233.3

 

 

$

497.6

 

 

$

479.6

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banks

$

54.5

 

 

$

68.4

 

 

$

91.7

 

 

$

110.8

 

Merchants

13.0

 

 

12.8

 

 

27.8

 

 

19.3

 

Billers

34.6

 

 

34.3

 

 

68.6

 

 

64.5

 

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

EPS Impact

 

$ in Millions

(Net of Tax)

 

EPS Impact

 

$ in Millions

(Net of Tax)

GAAP net income

$

0.05

 

 

$

6.5

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

14.1

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant transaction-related expenses

0.02

 

 

2.6

 

 

0.03

 

 

3.5

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.06

 

 

7.1

 

 

0.06

 

 

7.0

 

Amortization of acquisition-related software

0.05

 

 

6.3

 

 

0.07

 

 

8.1

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

0.05

 

 

5.9

 

 

0.05

 

 

6.0

 

Total adjustments

0.18

 

 

21.9

 

 

0.21

 

 

24.6

 

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items

$

0.23

 

 

$

28.4

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

38.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

EPS Impact

 

$ in Millions

(Net of Tax)

 

EPS Impact

 

$ in Millions

(Net of Tax)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

0.04

 

 

$

4.6

 

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(10.4

)

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant transaction-related expenses

0.03

 

 

3.5

 

 

0.09

 

 

10.3

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.12

 

 

14.1

 

 

0.12

 

 

14.1

 

Amortization of acquisition-related software

0.11

 

 

13.0

 

 

0.14

 

 

16.1

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

0.09

 

 

11.0

 

 

0.10

 

 

11.3

 

Total adjustments

0.35

 

 

41.6

 

 

0.45

 

 

51.8

 

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items

$

0.39

 

 

$

46.2

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

41.4

 

Recurring Revenue (millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

SaaS and PaaS fees

$

196.3

 

 

$

180.6

 

 

$

392.1

 

 

$

373.5

 

Maintenance fees

53.2

 

 

52.7

 

 

105.5

 

 

106.0

 

Recurring Revenue

$

249.5

 

 

$

233.3

 

 

$

497.6

 

 

$

479.5

 

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Bookings (millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

ARR bookings

$

17.6

 

 

$

21.4

 

 

$

27.3

 

 

$

34.9

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
06:03aACI WORLDWIDE : Strengthens Strategic Alliance with Microsoft to Deliver Payment..
BU
06:03aACI WORLDWIDE, INC. : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
BU
07/28ACI Worldwide Unlocks Merchant Insights and Enhances Real-Time Transaction Vi..
CI
07/28ACI WORLDWIDE : Progressive Platform Modernization — Eight Steps to Succes..
PU
07/27THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S PROPOSAL F : Will This Create a Harmonized European Co..
PU
07/26ACI WORLDWIDE : What's Next for Real-Time and Digital Payment Experiences?
PU
07/23ACI WORLDWIDE : Top Three Considerations for the Acceleration of the Digital Eco..
PU
07/22ACI WORLDWIDE : Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/22ACCELERATION OF THE DIGITAL ECONOMY : Risks, Challenges and Solutions
PU
07/08BUY NOW PAY LATER GROWTH : PayPal Pay Later
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 331 M - -
Net income 2021 136 M - -
Net Debt 2021 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 845 M 3 845 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 768
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,55 $
Average target price 45,40 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odilon Almeida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raj Vaidyanathan Head-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Homberger Chief Risk & Administrative Officer
Charles E. Peters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.-15.30%3 845
ACCENTURE PLC21.27%200 875
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.36%163 209
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.41%127 959
INFOSYS LIMITED31.33%94 278
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.21.14%89 693