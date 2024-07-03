Leading global payments solutions provider awarded multiple designations for employee satisfaction in several key areas

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced it has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the “Best Companies to Work For” in the 2024-25 edition of its annual rankings. This esteemed recognition includes additional honors in two categories: “Best Companies to Work For in Professional Services” and “Best Companies to Work For in the South.”

The U.S. News & World Report “Best Companies to Work For” rankings are based on a rigorous employee survey that evaluates employee satisfaction across several key areas, including company culture, leadership, compensation, benefits and work-life balance. The ratings provide a look at publicly traded companies across industries and regions to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them.

“Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top workplace is a significant achievement,” said Praveena Nathawat, chief human resources officer at ACI Worldwide. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire ACI team to fostering a collaborative, innovative and rewarding professional environment. We are committed to continue to create a workplace where our people can contribute their best work.”

This is not the first time ACI Worldwide has been recognized for its workplace culture. The company has consistently received accolades for its employee-centric initiatives, including being named as one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024, including designations for “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity,” “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women,” and “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing” categories.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

