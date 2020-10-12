Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ACI Worldwide, Inc.    ACIW

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACI Worldwide : Selected by Entergy Services, LLC for Mobile Payment Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Leading U.S. energy company partners with ACI Speedpay to launch mobile wallet bill payment channel with ACI moBills and Pay By Text—delivering additional digital payment options for consumers

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced Entergy Services, LLC will utilize its ACI Speedpay solution to launch a new mobile wallet bill payment channel.

Entergy, which delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, selected ACI’s market-leading ACI Speedpay solution—including moBills and Pay By Text—enabling the energy company to offer its customer base digital wallet notifications and the ability to make payments via mobile device.

“Today’s consumers not only expect, but demand seamless mobile billing experiences, which is why more organizations across industries such as utilities, banking, insurance, higher education, hospitality and auto lending are turning to ACI Speedpay and our award-winning moBills technology,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Our PCI-compliant offerings enable billers to easily present bills as well as provide links for consumers to pay their bills and send valuable alerts.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of clients. The solution is proven to raise consumer satisfaction by 25 percent by offering easy ways to view and pay bills.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
08:04aACI WORLDWIDE : Selected by Entergy Services, LLC for Mobile Payment Options
BU
10/06ACI WORLDWIDE : Only 11 Percent of Students Received Additional Payment Plan Opt..
BU
10/05ACI WORLDWIDE : and GOLDPoint Systems Partner to Deliver Integrated Bill Payment..
BU
10/02MASTERCARD : ACI Worldwide, Mastercard to collaborate on global real-time paymen..
AQ
10/01ACI WORLDWIDE : Premium Customer Support Service Flyer
PU
09/29ACI WORLDWIDE : and Mastercard to Collaborate and Advance New Payment Solutions ..
BU
09/23ACI WORLDWIDE : Advances Digital Bill Payments for Students at LeMoyne-Owen Coll..
BU
09/15ACI WORLDWIDE : Announces 2020 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Digi..
AQ
09/14ACI WORLDWIDE : at DA Davidson Software and Internet Conference Virtual Transcri..
PU
09/14ACI WORLDWIDE : Back-to-School Season Spurs Increase in Global eCommerce Transac..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 270 M - -
Net income 2020 57,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 59,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 501 M 3 501 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 018
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,00 $
Last Close Price 30,08 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Odilon Almeida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Poe Chairman
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior EVP
Charles E. Peters Independent Director
Thomas W. Warsop Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.-20.60%3 501
ACCENTURE PLC8.61%145 492
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.13%144 559
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.66%113 807
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.11%64 412
INFOSYS LIMITED51.38%64 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group