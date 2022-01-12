Log in
    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
ACI Worldwide : Spotlights Cryptocurrency Payments and BNPL at NRF 2022

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
MIAMI, FLA. - January 12, 2022 -ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software, today announced its participation at NRF 2022, the world's largest retail conference and expo, taking place in New York, January 16-18, 2022.

ACI will highlight the use of cryptocurrency payments along with partner, RocketFuel-a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies-at its booth, #5147. ACI Secure eCommerce offers RocketFuel's solution via a single integration, enabling merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments-with no processing fees. Since announcement of the partnership, ACI and RocketFuel have received significant merchant interest in cryptocurrency payment acceptance. In addition, merchants can now enable up to 120 cryptocurrency coin types.

ACI will also showcase buy now, pay later (BNPL) strategies designed to simplify checkout, improve acceptance rates, minimize risk and offer financing options that maximize revenue for merchants.

At an in-booth retail store, ACI executives will present in-booth demonstrations and discussions of key solutions and capabilities supporting the new era of alternative payments. ACI will spotlight ACI Secure eCommerce and ACI Omni-Commerce solutions through the interactive retail storefront setting. Attendees can participate in a new buy now, pay later as well as cryptocurrency payments experiences at booth #5417.

Meet with ACI at NRF 2022 and find out how to transform your business with ACI Secure eCommerce and ACI Omni-commerce. For more information, please visit: ACI Worldwide at NRF 2022.

About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Media Contacts
ACI Worldwide:
Dan Ring
dan.ring@aciworldwide.com

Nidhi Alberti
nidhi.alberti@aciworldwide.com

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2022
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 13:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
