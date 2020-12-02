ACI Worldwide : Starboard Delivers Letter to ACI Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), one of the largest shareholders of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) ("ACI" or the "Company"), with an ownership interest of approximately 9% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered a letter to David Poe, ACI's Chairman, and Odilon Almeida, ACI's President and CEO, with copies to the Company's Board of Directors.

http://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_ACIW_Board_12.02.2020.pdf

