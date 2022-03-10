ACI Worldwide : Wins Most Innovative Online Retail Risk Management Solution at the Australian Fraud Awards

ACI also recognized as one of two winners ("Highly Commendable") in the category of Retail Risk Vendor of the Year

MIAMI, FLA and SYDNEY-March 10, 2022- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software , has won the most innovative online retail risk management solution and is recognized as one of the two retail risk vendors of the year at the recently held Australian Fraud Awards.

In the category of most innovative online retail risk management solution , ACI Fraud Management for Merchants was honored for its innovative approach to emerging challenges faced by retailers. ACI Fraud Management is a real-time, multi-layered fraud management solution designed to maximize growth for eCommerce merchants and payment service providers (PSPs).

ACI Fraud Management for Merchants includes a unique combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven patented predictive models, flexible fraud strategies, automated alerts and processes, and unrivalled global fraud intelligence-all supported by a global payment optimization risk team. Developed by ACI's Data Science team, it is also the only technology in the industry to have received full patent approval, representing a new approach to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In the category of retail risk vendor of the year, ACI was recognized as one of two vendors that consistently goes over and above the role of 'just' being a supplier. The vendor of the year award acknowledges vendors that form tangible and lasting partnerships with their retail clients.

"Today's retailers face daunting challenges as they work to provide optimal service to savvy consumers with increasing expectations. It is paramount retailers have both the technology and team to meet and exceed these expectations. And that is why they're turning to ACI and our proven fraud management offerings," said Chris Hill, head of Pacific, ACI Worldwide. "This recognition is testament to our great team, our great technology and our great customers."

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwideis a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformationof payments and commerce.

Media Contacts



Dan Ring

dan.ring@aciworldwide.com

Katrin Boettger

katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2022

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.