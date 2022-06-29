ACI Worldwide Wins Omni-Channel Solution of the Year and Alternative Payments Solution Honors at 2022 Retail Systems Awards

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, picked up top honors in two categories at the recent Retail Systems Awards held in London. The annual awards celebrate excellence in the retail sector, with a strong focus on retail technology innovation.

ACI Omni-Commerce was selected as the standout solution in the Omni-Channel Solution of the Year category, chosen for the innovation, flexibility and control that the solution provides through ACI Smart Engage, payment analytics, QR code payments and cryptocurrency acceptance, both in-store and online. The solution, which helps merchants to optimize and orchestrate payments, was also a finalist for the Point-of-Sale Technology of the Year award.

Recognizing the increasingly pivotal role that alternative payments play in the retail sector, ACI PayAfter, which is part of both ACI Secure eCommerce and ACI Omni-Commerce, was chosen as the standout entry in the Alternative Payments Solution category. ACI PayAfter is an innovative global BNPL (buy now, pay later) solution that enables merchants to provide customers with a choice of more than 70 BNPL payment options through a single customer application, and a single integration.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Retail Systems Awards and it is a testament to the ongoing innovation in our portfolio of merchant solutions,” said Debbie Guerra, Head of Merchant, ACI Worldwide. “Omni-channel empowerment is the key to delivering convenience, choice and hyper-relevant experiences that meet the demands of consumers. Our solution achieves this by unifying data, orchestrating and optimizing payments — supplemented by real-time payment analytics and monitoring capabilities.”

“The rapid growth of BNPL and proliferation of alternative payment methods presents a further challenge for retailers, but with ACI PayAfter we’ve been able to reduce the complexity of offering financing options to customers, while reducing cart abandonment,” concluded Guerra.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2022

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005883/en/