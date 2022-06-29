Log in
    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-28 pm EDT
26.11 USD   -4.15%
02:31aACI Worldwide Wins Omni-Channel Solution of the Year and Alternative Payments Solution Honors at 2022 Retail Systems Awards
BU
06/22Rezolve Strategically Partners with ACI Worldwide to Transform Omni Channel Commerce and Mobile Engagement for Merchants
AQ
06/17ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
ACI Worldwide Wins Omni-Channel Solution of the Year and Alternative Payments Solution Honors at 2022 Retail Systems Awards

06/29/2022 | 02:31am EDT
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, picked up top honors in two categories at the recent Retail Systems Awards held in London. The annual awards celebrate excellence in the retail sector, with a strong focus on retail technology innovation.

ACI Omni-Commerce was selected as the standout solution in the Omni-Channel Solution of the Year category, chosen for the innovation, flexibility and control that the solution provides through ACI Smart Engage, payment analytics, QR code payments and cryptocurrency acceptance, both in-store and online. The solution, which helps merchants to optimize and orchestrate payments, was also a finalist for the Point-of-Sale Technology of the Year award.

Recognizing the increasingly pivotal role that alternative payments play in the retail sector, ACI PayAfter, which is part of both ACI Secure eCommerce and ACI Omni-Commerce, was chosen as the standout entry in the Alternative Payments Solution category. ACI PayAfter is an innovative global BNPL (buy now, pay later) solution that enables merchants to provide customers with a choice of more than 70 BNPL payment options through a single customer application, and a single integration.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Retail Systems Awards and it is a testament to the ongoing innovation in our portfolio of merchant solutions,” said Debbie Guerra, Head of Merchant, ACI Worldwide. “Omni-channel empowerment is the key to delivering convenience, choice and hyper-relevant experiences that meet the demands of consumers. Our solution achieves this by unifying data, orchestrating and optimizing payments — supplemented by real-time payment analytics and monitoring capabilities.”

“The rapid growth of BNPL and proliferation of alternative payment methods presents a further challenge for retailers, but with ACI PayAfter we’ve been able to reduce the complexity of offering financing options to customers, while reducing cart abandonment,” concluded Guerra.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2022

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 429 M - -
Net income 2022 153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 997 M 2 997 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 610
Free-Float 80,9%
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,11 $
Average target price 39,40 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odilon Almeida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ram Puppala Chief Technology Officer
Johan J. Roets Chief Administrative Officer
Charles E. Peters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.-24.76%2 997
INTUIT INC.-39.94%108 964
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.63%57 311
ADYEN N.V.-38.70%46 189
WORLDLINE-22.89%11 172
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-32.22%7 854