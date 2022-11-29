Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ACI Worldwide, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
20.43 USD   -2.25%
ACI Worldwide and Vendo Services Partner to Enable Merchants to Offer Cryptocurrency Payments Globally
BU
ACI Worldwide Teams Up With NTT Data to Provide eCommerce Payments Platform in Europe, Latin America
MT
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
BU
Summary
ACI Worldwide and Vendo Services Partner to Enable Merchants to Offer Cryptocurrency Payments Globally

11/29/2022 | 03:01am EST
  • Extension of partnership will enable Vendo Services to offer more than 127 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to its global merchant customer base
  • Customers of ACI Secure eCommerce are able to offer cryptocurrency processing capabilities through one single integration

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and Vendo Services, a leading European payment service provider (PSP), have announced an extension of their partnership that will enable Vendo Services to offer more than 127 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to its global merchant customers amid rising customer demand for cryptocurrency payments.

Vendo Services, a leading PSP specializing in eCommerce, content platforms and emerging industries, is already an ACI customer using ACI Secure eCommerce to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers. Through ACI’s strategic partnership with RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: RKFL), a global provider of payment solutions for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Vendo Services will now be able to offer cryptocurrency processing capabilities for its merchant customers globally.

ACI Secure eCommerce offers the RocketFuel Blockchain solution via a single integration, enabling merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees, an industry first. In addition, the solution provides bank transfers to merchants and their customers online and in-store using smart devices — both Android and IOS — with QR codes or NFC capabilities.

“The interest in cryptocurrency payments among our global merchant customers is on the rise, and we expect demand to increase significantly over the coming years,” commented Mitch Platt, CEO, Vendo Services. “Enhancing our portfolio of alternative payment methods with the unrivalled choice of cryptocurrency payment options offered by ACI will give our merchant customers a competitive edge, helping them to grow and future-proof their business.”

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Vendo Services to advance the company's leading offering of alternative payment options," said Basant Singh, head of merchant business, ACI Worldwide. "ACI Secure eCommerce gives thousands of merchants and PSPs globally the tools and technology to increase conversion rates and grow their business by making payments part of a smooth, seamless and secure customer journey. Our orchestration solutions for merchants are targeted at helping them to sell more, lose less and maximize margins."

ACI Secure eCommerce is a holistic payments orchestration platform combining a powerful eCommerce payments gateway with sophisticated real-time fraud management capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools. It also includes ACI Mobile Commerce SDK, enabling merchants to offer a mobile check-out experience, the ACI Smart Engage mobile engagement platform, and ACI PayAfter, a comprehensive “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) offering connecting customers to more than 70 BNPL lenders.

Benefits of ACI Secure eCommerce for merchants include:

  • Instant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers, card, mobile and digital payment methods
  • Sophisticated real-time multi-layered fraud management capabilities enabling merchants to maximize payments acceptance while minimizing fraud and chargeback costs
  • Access to all aggregated payments data in one single portal
  • Orchestration of their payment and fraud management services to increase conversion and revenues

About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2022
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
