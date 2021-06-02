Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACI Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACI Worldwide : Accelerating Payments Modernization for High- and Low-Value Payments

06/02/2021 | 02:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From government initiatives to the global pandemic, the demands for modernization have accelerated rapidly in 2021. Financial institutions (FIs) around the world are faced with the challenge of quickly meeting these immediate demands while also preparing for the future. There are pressing questions for FIs to answer surrounding payments modernization - for both high- and low-value payments.

Why should FIs want to modernize?

At this point, it's not so much a want as it is a necessity. First, the migration to ISO 20022 will impact almost all high-value schemes in the near future. In 2022, Canada, Europe, the U.K. and a host of other countries will implement ISO 20022. The U.S. will follow in 2023. This will have a major impact on high- and low-value payments; with modernization to ISO 20022, banks have the ability to have one payment cross various rails, for example high-value payments move between high value and low value, and between high value and alternative payment schemes (i.e., Visa B2B).

Real-time payment rails, in some places a result of country-level mandates, are another driver of modernization, and are experiencing massive growth globally. India, Malaysia and the new PIX scheme in Brazil (among others) are booming, while in the U.S., TCH-RTP and Zelle are growing quite nicely and FedNow is currently in development.

Furthermore, it is not only about meeting the regulatory changes of sending ISO 20022 and new schemes, but also using the data within the ISO 20022 messaging standard for new business cases. ISO 20022 allows more data to be passed than with legacy formats, thus enabling entirely new use cases. One example is remittance information, which allows for systematic reconciliation, or Request to Pay (RtP - though it goes by other names) where billing details are added into the payload.

Lastly, new industry initiatives and alternative payment rails, many driven by APIs, are also increasing innovation and modernization opportunities. FIs must modernize to not only meet mandates and regulations, but also to create competitive differentiators within their markets.

What are the top challenges to modernization?

The main challenge for established FIs is that they have many legacy engines, in some cases built up over decades. These engines may have many features, but are often siloed, and in some cases carry features that are no longer used. Or in some cases, it is not known whether they are used. This older technology is difficult to modernize in a timely, cost-effective manner - especially in today's 24/7 world where there's no time for downtime.

What are the key steps to accomplishing modernization?

FIs must make the move to modern payment hubs. They must look towards those hubs that are proven and used in a variety of ways. This will help ensure they have the flexibility to conform to both business and technical requirements.

Additionally, FIs need to retire their siloed engines and middleware and consolidate what they need with a central hub solution. This will both reduce the total cost of ownership and free up IT and operations resources to focus on new initiatives and developing revenue-driving capabilities.

Lastly, FIs should consider Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) in the cloud. Whether private, public or a hybrid deployment model, the cloud offers a host of benefits, including the ability to rapidly scale and innovate.

How can FIs ensure a smooth modernization?

Working with expert partners is essential, not just for expertise on current initiatives, but for a long-term strategic view beyond initial implementations. Between new technologies, regulations, consumer expectations and real-time schemes, FIs should not risk the future of their organizations on unproven partners and solutions. Winning new customers and developing new revenue streams will increasingly rely on being one step ahead in today's highly dynamic payments world. That ultimately depends on having the right software, expertise and experience backing your modernization efforts.

For deeper insights into the main drivers of successful payments modernization, watch our on-demand webinar: Accelerate Payments Modernization for High and Low Value

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
02:37pACI WORLDWIDE  : Accelerating Payments Modernization for High- and Low-Value Pay..
PU
06/01ACI WORLDWIDE  : Investor Deck - Spring 2021
PU
06/01ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
06/01ACI WORLDWIDE  : Powers Payments Innovation for Pick n Pay
BU
05/28ACI WORLDWIDE  : to Attend Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
BU
05/28MANUAL ORDER REVIEW : When Can Outsourcing Strengthen Your Last Line of Defense?
PU
05/27ACI WORLDWIDE  : How the European Commission's review of the Settlement Finality..
PU
05/25ACI WORLDWIDE  : and J.P. Morgan Collaborate to Offer Merchants in Europe Greate..
BU
05/18PAYMENTS EVOLUTION THROUGH INNOVATIO : From Dromedaries to Digitization
PU
05/14ACI WORLDWIDE  : Insider at ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 331 M - 940 M
Net income 2021 136 M - 96,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 607 M 4 607 M 3 254 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 768
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,40 $
Last Close Price 39,00 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Odilon Almeida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Poe Chairman
Raj Vaidyanathan Head-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Homberger Chief Risk & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.1.48%4 607
ACCENTURE PLC7.53%178 541
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.14%160 135
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.19%128 837
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 704
INFOSYS LIMITED10.46%80 864