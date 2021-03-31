ACI Worldwide : Secure eCommerce Solution for Gaming

ACI® Secure eCommerce™ solution gives gaming merchants the tools and technology to process payments seamlessly through every channel, across any geography or device.

The Market Challenge

The proliferation of smartphones, rapid product innovations, increased consumer connectivity and the growth of social media have powered the digital gaming revolution. This has radically changed the way that customers purchase

and consume games, creating challenges for merchants in delivering a fast, frictionless and secure customer payments experience across multiple devices and channels.

Gaming is also a popular target for fraudsters. Without sophisticated risk management tools, many gaming companies are losing revenue - not only to fraudsters, but also by inadvertently declining good customers.

The ACI Secure eCommerce Solution for Gaming

Offering access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and alternative payment methods almost anywhere in the world, ACI Secure eCommerce solution gives gaming merchants the tools and technology to process payments seamlessly through every channel, across any geography or device. The solution delivers flexible, embeddable payment forms, user-friendly mobile capabilities and payment methods for every market.

Integrated real-time fraud prevention tools are designed to support sales and high conversion rates, and to reduce costs. Individual merchant information is augmented by global fraud data, and a team of payment and risk experts with in-depth gaming sector experience works with merchants to tailor fraud strategies and rules to their needs.

Accessed via a unified RESTful API, the ACI Secure eCommerce solution can be tailored to meet the requirements of any gaming business, to support a smooth, safe player payments experience almost anywhere in the world.

An Uninterrupted Gaming Experience

Many gaming purchases are spontaneous, relying on player impulsiveness - and complex or slow checkout experiences cause cart abandonment and customer dissatisfaction. Players expect a simple, user-friendly payments experience across all touchpoints, but they also demand a high-class, uninterrupted gaming experience, seeking increased payments convenience and speed in the form