ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
ACI Worldwide : Secure eCommerce Solution for Gaming

03/31/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
FLEXIBLE

  • Provides full control of the checkout process
  • Enables acquirer independence, choice and transparency of fees
  • Powers fast, easy launch into new markets, devices and payment types

SEAMLESS

  • Delivers comprehensive payments functionality through a single platform
  • Supports a consistent payments experience across player devices

GLOBAL

  • Provides access to hundreds of local and cross-border card acquirers and alternative payment methods
  • Offers immediate global coverage almost anywhere in the world

SECURE

  • Delivers world-class, integrated fraud prevention capabilities
  • Protects your business with data security, and PCI- and GDPR-compliant functionality
  • Enables safe expansion into new geographies and areas of business

Powering Fast,

Secure Player

Payments-

Anytime,

Anywhere

ACI® Secure eCommerce™ Solution for Gaming

ACI® Secure eCommerce™ solution is an integrated payments gateway and fraud management solution that gives gaming merchants access to an extensive global payments network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring solutions. It also provides advanced business intelligence tools and sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities.

The solution is built using a flexible, open payments architecture, hosted in a private, secure cloud and available via a single point of integration (API). It is designed to support business success in the growing, fast-evolving gaming market.

ACI® Secure eCommerce™ solution gives gaming merchants the tools and technology to process payments seamlessly through every channel, across any geography or device.

The Market Challenge

The proliferation of smartphones, rapid product innovations, increased consumer connectivity and the growth of social media have powered the digital gaming revolution. This has radically changed the way that customers purchase

and consume games, creating challenges for merchants in delivering a fast, frictionless and secure customer payments experience across multiple devices and channels.

Gaming is also a popular target for fraudsters. Without sophisticated risk management tools, many gaming companies are losing revenue - not only to fraudsters, but also by inadvertently declining good customers.

The ACI Secure eCommerce Solution for Gaming

Offering access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and alternative payment methods almost anywhere in the world, ACI Secure eCommerce solution gives gaming merchants the tools and technology to process payments seamlessly through every channel, across any geography or device. The solution delivers flexible, embeddable payment forms, user-friendly mobile capabilities and payment methods for every market.

Integrated real-time fraud prevention tools are designed to support sales and high conversion rates, and to reduce costs. Individual merchant information is augmented by global fraud data, and a team of payment and risk experts with in-depth gaming sector experience works with merchants to tailor fraud strategies and rules to their needs.

Accessed via a unified RESTful API, the ACI Secure eCommerce solution can be tailored to meet the requirements of any gaming business, to support a smooth, safe player payments experience almost anywhere in the world.

An Uninterrupted Gaming Experience

Many gaming purchases are spontaneous, relying on player impulsiveness - and complex or slow checkout experiences cause cart abandonment and customer dissatisfaction. Players expect a simple, user-friendly payments experience across all touchpoints, but they also demand a high-class, uninterrupted gaming experience, seeking increased payments convenience and speed in the form

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-criticalreal-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint

with local presence to drive the realtime digital transformation of payments and commerce.

LEARN MORE

www.aciworldwide.com @ACI_Worldwide contact@aciworldwide.com

Americas +1 402 390 7600

Asia Pacific +65 6334 4843

Europe, Middle East, Africa +44 (0) 1923 816393

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021 ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/ solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

AFL1115_03-21

of digital wallets, in-app payments, subscriptions and one-click payments. ACI Secure eCommerce solution gives gaming merchants the tools and technology to make payments part of a smooth, seamless customer journey - one that ends in a successful and secure purchasing experience. Our solution enables gaming merchants to support impulse purchases and offer the payment methods that customers are familiar with, wherever they are in the world.

We offer a full range of widgets and configuration tools to ensure that the checkout experience is clear, quick and user-friendly, whatever the channel or device. This includes the ability to easily deploy subscription options and store tokenized payment details to power the simple one-click purchases that customers prefer.

Delivered in the cloud, the scalability and resilience of our solution gives gaming companies the confidence to handle mass volume transactions at peak trading times - screening and processing customer purchases in milliseconds to ensure an uninterrupted user payments experience.

Because our solution is flexible and acquirer- and PSP-agnostic, merchants are free to decide which acquirers, processors, partners and payment methods to work with. The payments setup can be configured to suit individual merchant needs, without additional infrastructure costs or multiple integrations - and this, in turn, gives merchants the freedom to innovate and offer more choice to their customers.

Protecting Players,

Securing Sales

The growing importance of the mobile channel, the high-risk nature of online purchases and the immediate fulfillment factor mean that gaming companies face a continuous and complex challenge - striving to strike the right balance between efficiently processing genuine player purchases and mitigating the risk of fraud.

ACI Secure eCommerce solution includes integrated real-time,multi-tiered fraud management capabilities, predictive and behavioral analytics, customer profiling techniques, unlimited rules and shared fraud data to produce highly accurate results.

The solution can be tailored to support individual business needs - to protect revenues, accelerate growth, minimize false positives, reduce operational costs and support an enhanced payments experience for players.

Our PCI-compliant tokenization functionality also protects customer data, removes the cost and burden of addressing regulatory challenges and supports repeat payments - making it faster, easier and more secure for customers to make purchases or sign up for a subscription.

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 327 M - -
Net income 2021 124 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 450 M 4 450 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 768
Free-Float 81,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 45,71 $
Last Close Price 37,99 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Odilon Almeida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Poe Chairman
Raj Vaidyanathan Head-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Homberger Chief Risk & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.-1.14%4 450
ACCENTURE PLC6.64%177 060
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.33%159 100
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.93%120 385
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.25%80 406
INFOSYS LIMITED10.31%80 066
