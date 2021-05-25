Log in
    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
ACI Worldwide : and J.P. Morgan Collaborate to Offer Merchants in Europe Greater Choice of Payment Options

05/25/2021
  • Collaboration planned to enable merchants to use J.P. Morgan’s European Acquiring Platform with ACI’s Omni-Commerce solution for in-store payments acceptance
  • Pre-certified, off-the-shelf joint solution can reduce time, cost and risk for merchants

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced a collaboration with J.P. Morgan, a global leader across banking, markets and securities services, that will enable merchants in certain European countries to deliver in-store payment acceptance capabilities to their customers.

J.P. Morgan has been ranked the top acquirer of web transactions in Europe1 for the sixth consecutive year. Through this collaboration, merchants will have a pre-certified and easy-to-onboard service combining J.P. Morgan’s European acquiring platform with the ACI Omni-Commerce solution to deliver in-store payment acceptance capabilities. ACI Omni-Commerce is a secure, cloud-based, point-to-point encryption (P2PE)-validated payments platform, providing merchants a safe, consistent and seamless payments experience across all channels, whether in-store, online or mobile.

“We are keen to be in a position to support merchants as they navigate the post-lockdown era after a significantly challenging period of time,” said Basil Bailey, Head of Product for EMEA Merchant Services, J.P. Morgan. “ACI’s Omni-Commerce solution will play a key role helping us to do that.”

“We look forward to supporting J.P. Morgan in expanding its merchant payment capabilities,” said Andrew Quartermaine, Vice President, ACI Worldwide. “ACI’s Omni-Commerce service simplifies merchants’ needs to serve customers in their modern omni-commerce buying journeys, taking payments in-store and from many digital touchpoints.”

About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

1 Source: Nilson Report Issue 1197, May 2021


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 331 M - -
Net income 2021 136 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 717 M 4 717 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 768
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,40 $
Last Close Price 39,93 $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Odilon Almeida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Poe Chairman
Raj Vaidyanathan Head-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Homberger Chief Risk & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.3.90%4 717
ACCENTURE PLC9.05%180 130
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.61%156 417
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.97%129 328
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.83%83 095
INFOSYS LIMITED7.86%78 939