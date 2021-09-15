ACI Worldwide : to Highlight Payments Modernization and Fraud Prevention at Money 2020 Europe

MIAMI, FL/LONDON, UK - September 15, 2021 - ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions, today announced its participatiMoney 2020 Europe, Europe's biggest fintech show, which will take place in Amsterdam, September 21 - 23, 2021.

With the pandemic driving unprecedented changes in consumer and business behaviors, payments innovators, executives and thought leaders will meet in Amsterdam to discuss the future of the industry and how banks, merchants and intermediaries across the payments ecosystem can best respond to the rapid shift toward digital, while creating new revenue streams.

Frederique Slevin, head of product management, Retail Payments, ACI Worldwide, will take part in a panel discussion: In a world where cards don't exist, what should a payment solution look like? The session will take place at the Money 2020 main stage on Tuesday, September 21, 15:45 - 16:25, at the Hive, and panellists will debate the question: What would the perfect payment instrument look like if we would build it from scratch for today's world?

Jackie Barwell, director of product management, Payments Intelligence, ACI Worldwide, and alumna of the Money 2020 RiseUP program, will discuss how to design secure payments instruments during a main stage session titled How do you bake fraud prevention into your products? It will take place Thursday, September 23, 09:50 - 10:30, at The Core.

Amanda Mickleburgh, director of fraud product management, will represent ACI at this year's Money 2020 RiseUP academy, empowering women and promoting inclusivity across the payments industry.

To book a meeting and learn more about ACI Worldwide, please visit us at the ACI Stand, Balcony Room 10 at the Exhibitors Hall.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Media Contacts

Katrin Boettger

katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com



Dan Ring

dan.ring@aciworldwide.com

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.