ACI Worldwide to Highlight Real-Time Payments and Fraud Prevention at Nacha Smarter Faster Payments 2022

ACI experts to share insights from latest research revealing real-time payments lessons from around the world including fraud prevention and digital business banking

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced its participation at Smarter Faster Payments 2022, Nacha’s annual conference that brings together payments professionals from financial institutions, solutions providers and corporates. The event will take place May 1-4 at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN.

ACI experts will speak on topics including real-time payments, fraud prevention and digital business banking and how they will shape the payments industry in the next five to ten years:

Marc Trepanier, principal fraud consultant, ACI Worldwide and Keith Melton, senior vice president and head of financial services product management, The Fed, will participate in the session “High-Value Fraud on Real-Time Rails: How Financial Institutions Can Protect Customers,” at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, May 2.

In this session, experts will discuss how the shift to digital and real-time payments caused by the pandemic has increased transaction volumes — and also methods of financial crime. The imminent move of high-value payments to real-time payments rails in Canada and the U.S. puts these markets in a unique position to learn from the mistakes of more mature markets by acknowledging the need for real-time fraud prevention. Attendees will learn about the benefits of a digital identity and how to work together cross-country to prevent real-time fraud.

Craig Ramsey, head of real-time payments, will participate in the session “FedNow Success Leveraging Experience from 20 Countries,” at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

During this session, experts will discuss how the experience with other real-time systems in North America and around the world help to ensure banks are ready for FedNow. Attendees will discover how to maximize the real-time opportunity with secure, fraud-resistant products for banks’ customers with cloud-based services.

Greg Weddell, director – Digital Product Management, ACI Worldwide and Corby White, senior vice president – director GTS Digital Channels, East West Bank will participate in the session “Go to Market Race: Keeping up with the modern customer,” at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Financial institutions are leveraging new technologies and payment schemes to drive increased customer satisfaction and adoption of their digital business banking platforms. Experts will examine use cases of recent digital payment modernization efforts that have worked well and those that need further refinement, as well as best practices for accelerating digital channel modernization using personas and segments.

For more information, or to learn more about ACI’s Prime Time for Real Time 2022 report, visit ACI at booth 711 at NACHA’s Smarter Faster Payments 2022.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2022

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005670/en/