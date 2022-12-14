Axerve Partners With ACI Worldwide to Help eCommerce Businesses Grow Revenues in the U.K.

Axerve, Payment Partner to Grow and a specialist in developing accessible and frictionless payment solutions, and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, have announced the launch of a strategic partnership — geared towards offering enhanced payment orchestration services to eCommerce merchants across the U.K., Europe and the U.S.

The partnership aims to provide merchants with improved payments orchestration and fraud prevention services, thereby increasing their acceptance of payments, improving payments security and ultimately boosting their conversion rates and revenues. EcommerceDB states that as of 2021, there are more than 59 million eCommerce consumers in the U.K. alone; this number is estimated to reach 62 million (+6%) by 2025. Thus, it has become increasingly important to ensure that eConsumers’ needs are met quickly and efficiently. The integration of ACI Secure eCommerce and Axerve’s payments orchestration platform strives to provide eCommerce merchants and their consumers with personalized and integrated payment orchestration solutions. Furthermore, through partnering with a key global player and strengthening its U.K. presence, Axerve has undoubtedly reached a key milestone in its internationalization process following its U.K. launch in 2022.

Key benefits of the partnership for merchants, at a glance:

Payment and fraud orchestration services to increase conversion rates and revenues

Instant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers, card, mobile and digital payment methods

Sophisticated real-time, multilayered fraud management capabilities — enabling merchants to maximize payments acceptance while minimizing fraud and chargeback costs

Access to all aggregated payments data in one single portal

Automatic reconciliation that allows merchants to save on internal resources and time

The availability of real-time ledgers that ensure the visibility of financial data, simplifying tracking and accountability, and guaranteeing that the customer is only charged once, regardless of how many charge requests are made

Alessandro Bocca, CEO of Axerve, said: “Axerve is delighted about this new strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, which is such an important player in the payments software world. Thanks to payments orchestration, Axerve and ACI will manage the interoperability between all the transaction processes and simplify payment configurations thanks to a new proprietary software architecture. With the support of ACI Worldwide’s state-of-the-art payments technology and software, Axerve will be able to offer our merchants and customers an optimization strategy of payments to reach maximum conversion and smoother customer journeys.”

Basant Singh, global head of merchant segment, ACI Worldwide, added: “We are delighted to partner with Axerve to advance the company's leading offering of technology solutions. ACI Secure eCommerce gives thousands of merchants and PSPs globally the tools and technology to increase conversion rates and grow their business by making payments part of a smooth, seamless and secure customer journey. Our orchestration solutions for merchants are targeted at helping them to sell more, lose less and maximize margins.”

Axerve

Part of Fabrick's Fintech ecosystem, Axerve stands for over 100,000 active customers, as a partner for business development helping them to understand, anticipate and address the needs of the market thanks to technological and innovative solutions for the point of sale and eCommerce. Axerve supports them nationally and internationally and in every single market, integrates value-added services to meet the needs of physical and online stores with a personalized user experience, offering over 250 payment methods. The offer consists of a single platform to accept any type of payment, from all physical and digital channels, in a clear, simple and secure way, through physical and digital gateways, such as POS, eCommerce solutions, Cashin machines, applications and value-added services; with the aim of offering an answer to all questions in the field of payments acceptance, offering new solutions (in-store, mobile and digital) adapting to the specific needs of customers. Axerve Ecommerce Solutions has a strong leadership in online payment management services in all product sectors. www.axerve.com/en

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

