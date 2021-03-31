Pick n Pay saw a 30% uptick in online sales last year while rolling out innovative loyalty, banking and

Pick n Pay: Meeting

the Opportunities and

Challenges of Growth

Pick n Pay is a South African supermarket chain that sells groceries, clothing and general merchandise, and provides a variety of value-added services. With 1,200 owned and franchised stores across South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Swaziland, Lesotho and Zimbabwe - and more planned - Pick n Pay is challenged to cost-effectively provide innovative retail services to Africa's growing middle class while supporting each country's unique payment and legislative rules.

The supermarket business in Africa is challenging. Unlike consumers in developed nations, just 10% of Africans have access to full-service banking and only 25% own a mobile phone. In fact, many people buy produce from informal retail marketplaces, where anyone can put up a trestle table and start selling. That makes life tough for a formal retailer like Pick n Pay, which must make heavy investments in brick-and-mortar stores, technology and staff.

However, Africa is also changing rapidly, with estimates suggesting that by 2020, 50% of the region will be urbanized and 80% of Africans will use cell phones.

Pick n Pay is poised to capitalize on that future with an aggressive growth strategy for more stores, across more countries, offering more value-added services