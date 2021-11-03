Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACI Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACIW   US0044981019

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ACIW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Preparing for the Holidays: What Merchants Need to Know About UnionPay

11/03/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We've all read about the pandemic bringing a significant increase in eCommerce and mCommerce. With the holidays fast approaching, consumers around the world will be spending more time shopping online, and merchants can expect to see a boost in overall traffic, as well as an increase in customers funneling through the checkout process.

And while many might assume an increase in traffic would lead to more conversions, this is simply not true. In fact, 59 percent of shoppers will abandon their transaction if their preferred payment methods are not available. With consumers demanding a wider range of payment choices, how can merchants ensure they're providing a seamless payments experience across all channels while offering a variety of payment options?

The world's largest eCommerce market

Not only is China the largest eCommerce market in the world, it is growing at a rate of 6 percent (on average) each year and revenues are expected to top USD $2 trillion in 2025. China's eCommerce sector is more than three times the size of the U.S. market, which currently ranks second. With eCommerce experiencing significant and steady growth, what best practices from China can merchants take away as their own?

From crossing borders to cross-border eCommerce

Putting aside the impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions in 2020 and 2021, Chinese travelers rank first in the world in global tourism. In 2019, Chinese tourists spent almost USD $254.6 billion while traveling abroad.

UnionPay has long been a popular way to pay for Chinese traveling abroad; a trusted and familiar card brand, no matter where in the world they are. Its popularity is attributable to generous cardholder benefits, including no foreign transaction fees, no purchasing limits, worldwide customer support and discounts at various attractions. These benefits have fostered a deep loyalty, with its cards accepted at 63 million merchants in 180 countries and regions.

However, with the travel restrictions in place around the world over the past 18 months, the challenge for merchants currently is how to tap into this large and loyal cardholder base for cross-border eCommerce. Offering the right mix of payment options on the checkout page is a first step; if merchants get it right, they can expect to see an uplift in completed transactions.

Meeting customer expectations

As holiday shopping traffic - from Black Friday and Cyber Monday through to China Singles Day (11.11) - inevitably increases, merchants should consider the difference UnionPay can make both in terms of meeting customer demands and tapping into a new customer base. Merchants that have the UnionPay logo on their merchant checkout page stand to see a significant boost in holiday transaction volumes and AOV (average order value) increase. And, with some travel restrictions set to lift, it might not be long until cardholders are crossing borders again as well as shopping cross-border.

ACI Secure eCommerce offers access to hundreds of alternative payment methods, digital wallets, acquirers and card brands - including UnionPay - enabled via a feature-rich developer portal.

To learn more about adding UnionPay to your checkout page, reach out to an ACI customer success manager here: [email protected]

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
03:12aPREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS : What Merchants Need to Know About UnionPay
PU
11/02Protecting Payments with Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and Tokenization
PU
11/01ACI Worldwide Provides Pay-Over-Time Option For US Merchants in Partnership With Affirm..
MT
11/01ACI Worldwide Partners with Affirm to Deliver Pay-Over-Time Option for U.S. Merchants
BU
11/01ACI Worldwide Partners with Affirm to Deliver Pay-Over-Time Option for U.S. Merchants
CI
10/27Four Reasons Banks and Financial Institutions Should Fight Fraud in Real Time
PU
10/2760 Percent of Indian Shoppers Use Digital Payments Multiple Times Each Week for Festive..
BU
10/25ACI WORLDWIDE : Partners With RocketFuel Blockchain for Cryptocurrency Payment Acceptance ..
MT
10/25ACI WORLDWIDE : and RocketFuel Launch Cryptocurrency Payment Acceptance for Merchants Glob..
BU
10/25ACI Worldwide and RocketFuel Launch Cryptocurrency Payment Acceptance for Merchants Glo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 336 M - -
Net income 2021 132 M - -
Net Debt 2021 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 775 M 3 775 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 768
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,15 $
Average target price 42,80 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odilon Almeida President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raj Vaidyanathan Head-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Homberger Chief Risk & Administrative Officer
Charles E. Peters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.-21.55%3 775
INTUIT INC.60.28%172 532
ADYEN N.V.34.62%90 684
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-22.83%70 417
WORLDLINE-38.57%15 795
STONECO LTD.-59.62%10 470