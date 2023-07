ACICO Industries Company KSCP is a Kuwait-based company that operates in the construction materials and contracting sectors. The Company is engaged in the production of all types of aerated concrete and non-concrete and its construction requirements, as well as import and export of building materials. The Company is organized into three business segments: Industrial, Real Estates and hotels, and Contracting. It is the agent in the Middle East for manufacturing Hebel international products. The Company produces blocks, lintels, slabs, and reinforced structural components. The Company's plants are located in the State of Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. As of April, 2013, the Company increased its stake into 99.5% in Aerated Concrete Industries Co. In April, 2014, its subsidiary, ACICO Construction, acquired 78%-stakes in Ideal Kuwait General Contracting LLC's share capital.

Sector Construction Materials