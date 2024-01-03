(Alliance News) - Acinque Spa announced Wednesday that it has finalized the acquisition of 70 percent of Agesp Energia Srl.

Agesp Energia operates in the sale of electricity and gas and has been the reference operator in the Busto Arsizio area for more than 60 years for its 39,300 customers. The company also operates in district heating service and owns the dedicated network as well as the cogeneration plant serving it.

In 2022, Agesp Energia reported Ebitda of EUR3.3 million, with EUR4.5 million average annual Ebitda expected over the next five years, and net financial debt of EUR18.7 million.

The announcement was also formalized following a favorable pronouncement in the city council of Busto Arsizio, Agesp's 99 percent shareholder, which resolved that the offer made was fair.

Acinque's stock closed Wednesday up 0.9 percent at EUR2.14 per share.

