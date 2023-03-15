Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Acinque S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACS   IT0001382024

ACINQUE S.P.A.

(ACS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:56:36 2023-03-15 am EDT
2.000 EUR   -4.76%
12:12pAcinque, profit falls but revenue rises in 2022 ; there's dividend
AN
2022Acinque S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Acsm Agam SpA chooses the Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert solution to address evolving regulatory requirements
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acinque, profit falls but revenue rises in 2022 ; there's dividend

03/15/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Acinque Spa reported Wednesday that in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022, it reported a profit of EUR30.8 million from EUR44.5 million in the same period of the previous year and marking a decline of 31 percent.

The company's board of directors proposed a dividend of EUR0.085 from EUR0.095 per share, in line with the dynamics of net income.

Ebitda amounted to EUR100.3 million from EUR89.5 million as of December 31, 2021, up 12 percent.

Ebit stood at EUR37.3 million from EUR31.8 million and up 17 percent from the same period last year.

Capital expenditures amounted to EUR69.4 million from EUR79.9 million in 2021.

The total amount of consolidated sales revenues in FY2022 was EUR710.2 million, an important increase compared to FY2021 when they were EUR469.2 million mainly due to the extraordinary rise in energy carrier prices related to the particular environment in the markets in FY2022.

Looking to the future, "The first months of fiscal year 2023 continue to be marked by geopolitical uncertainties arising from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which seems, at present, still difficult to resolve, fueling the risk that these tensions could spread on a global scale with consequent impacts on all markets that are still experiencing scenarios of high prices and high volatility albeit declining in the first months 2023 - with high levels of inflation and continuous maneuvers by various governments, both of a restrictive financial side and of contextual support to the economy and those most affected by the context," the company explained in a note.

"On the Covid-19 front, on the other hand, the situation seems to be clearly improving, with a gradual return to normal conditions. In this context, the group thanks to the diversification of its activities, largely consisting of essential services for the population and the fact that some of them are regulated - and therefore potentially not subject to volatility or at least very low volatility - will be able to mitigate many of the possible impacts of the conflict, also benefiting from the resilience and management capacity gained over the years by overcoming each critical moment."

Acinque trades in the red by 4.8 percent at EUR2.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACINQUE S.P.A. -4.76% 2 Delayed Quote.1.94%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.53% 76.1457 Delayed Quote.4.42%
All news about ACINQUE S.P.A.
12:12pAcinque, profit falls but revenue rises in 2022 ; there's dividend
AN
2022Acinque S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Acsm Agam SpA chooses the Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert soluti..
AQ
2022Acsm-Agam S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Acsm-Agam S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022A consortium formed by Ascopiave S.p.A. (BIT:ASC), ..
CI
2022Acsm-Agam S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021A consortium formed by Ascopiave S.p.A. (BIT:ASC), ..
CI
2021Acsm-Agam S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Acsm-Agam S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 456 M 489 M 489 M
Net income 2021 44,5 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2021 193 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 414 M 444 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 897
Free-Float 7,43%
Chart ACINQUE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Acinque S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACINQUE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefano Cetti Chief Executive Officer
Marco Canzi Chairman & President
Marco Gandini Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Fabio Scamporrino Head-IT & Digital Transformation
Paolo Giuseppe Busnelli Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACINQUE S.P.A.1.94%444
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-3.50%17 023
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.38%15 223
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-0.85%8 565
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.14.35%8 257
UGI CORPORATION-4.34%7 431