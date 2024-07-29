(Alliance News) - Acinque Spa on Monday reported that it closed the first half of the year with consolidated sales revenues of EUR288.9 million, down from EUR347.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

The company reported a profit of EUR13.9 million for the period, up from EUR13.0 million in the first half of last year.

Ebitda as of June 30 amounted to EUR58.9 million up 25 percent from EUR46.9 million in 2023, while Ebit stood at EUR31.6 million, up 37 percent from EUR23.1 million.

Capital expenditure in the six-month period was EUR27.1 million from EUR24.7 million in 2023 and up 9.7 percent.

Net financial debt was EUR169.5 million from EUR257.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

On Monday, Acinque closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR1.98 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

