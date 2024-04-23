(Alliance News) - Acinque Spa announced Tuesday that shareholders have appointed members to its new board of directors.

Joining the board are Matteo Barbera, Marco Canzi, Annamaria Di Ruscio, Stefano Cetti, Annamaria Arcudi, Maria Ester Benigni, Laura Botticini, Giulia Consonni, Elio Della Patrona, Edoardo Iacopozzi, Paola Musile Tanzi and Elisabetta Piantoni for the majority list while Giuseppe Basso represents Ascopiave Spa.

Barbera was then named president of the company while the deputies will be Di Ruscio and Canzi.

Acinque's stock closed Tuesday up 1.0 percent at EUR1.97 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

