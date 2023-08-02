(Alliance News) - Acinque Spa announced Wednesday that Marco Gandini has resigned as director of Administration, Finance and Control and as manager in charge of drafting corporate accounting documents.

Gandini does not hold shares in the company nor will he be the recipient of severance or compensation of any kind.

Acinque's stock trades up 0.5 percent at EUR1.97 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

