Ackermans & van Haaren NV
Summary
ACKB
BE0003764785
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV
(ACKB)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles
11:35:09 2023-05-17 am EDT
160.70
EUR
+0.31%
01:52p
Ackermans & van Haaren : Ackermans confirms its FY 2023 guidance
03:28a
Ackermans & van Haaren : Ackermans reiterates its FY 2023 guidance
01:01a
Ackermans & van Haaren confirms result outlook for the full year 2023
GL
Ackermans & van Haaren : Ackermans confirms its FY 2023 guidance
05/17/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
1 908 M
2 066 M
2 066 M
Net income 2023
430 M
466 M
466 M
Net Debt 2023
446 M
483 M
483 M
P/E ratio 2023
12,8x
Yield 2023
2,06%
Capitalization
5 304 M
5 760 M
5 742 M
EV / Sales 2023
3,01x
EV / Sales 2024
2,60x
Nbr of Employees
21 453
Free-Float
65,9%
More Financials
Chart ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
160,20 €
Average target price
170,25 €
Spread / Average Target
6,27%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eric F. P. C. Bertrand
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Piet Dejonghe
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tom Bamelis
Chief Financial Officer & Financial Director
Luc Jacques Bertrand
Chairman
Thomas Ternest
Investment Manager
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV
0.00%
5 760
VINCI
17.59%
67 001
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
16.57%
38 046
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
6.74%
38 031
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
41.73%
25 998
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.
19.08%
24 635
More Results
