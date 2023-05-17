Advanced search
    ACKB   BE0003764785

ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV

(ACKB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:09 2023-05-17 am EDT
160.70 EUR   +0.31%
01:52pAckermans & van Haaren : Ackermans confirms its FY 2023 guidance
Alphavalue
03:28aAckermans & van Haaren : Ackermans reiterates its FY 2023 guidance
Alphavalue
01:01aAckermans & van Haaren confirms result outlook for the full year 2023
GL
Ackermans & van Haaren : Ackermans confirms its FY 2023 guidance

05/17/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
All news about ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV
03/30ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV : ESG Report
CO
03/30ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV : Financial report
CO
03/30ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV : Annual Report
CO
03/29ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV : Share buyback
CO
02/28Ackermans & van Haaren : Ackermans goes uphill
Alphavalue
02/28Ackermans & Van Haaren NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/28Ackermans & van Haaren realised a net profit of 708.7 million euros over the year 2022
GL
Analyst Recommendations on ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV
Financials
Sales 2023 1 908 M 2 066 M 2 066 M
Net income 2023 430 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2023 446 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 5 304 M 5 760 M 5 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
EV / Sales 2024 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 21 453
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV
Ackermans & van Haaren NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 160,20 €
Average target price 170,25 €
Spread / Average Target 6,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eric F. P. C. Bertrand Co-Chief Executive Officer
Piet Dejonghe Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tom Bamelis Chief Financial Officer & Financial Director
Luc Jacques Bertrand Chairman
Thomas Ternest Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV0.00%5 760
VINCI17.59%67 001
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED16.57%38 046
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.74%38 031
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.73%25 998
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.19.08%24 635
