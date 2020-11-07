Ackermans & van Haaren : Confirmation of participation

In order to participate in and to vote at the special general meeting and the extraordinary general meeting of November 9, 2020, your confirmation of participation must be in the possession of Ackermans & van Haaren NV by Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the latest(see practical formalities).

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental measures taken to combat and restrict the pandemic, and specifically in view of limiting the number of participants attending in person, we strongly encourage shareholders to give a proxy with specific voting instructions to the meetings' secretary.

If you have already submitted a signed proxy, you do not have to submit an additional confirmation of

participation.

The company cannot guarantee that you will be able to attend the meetings in person. This will in any case

be done in compliance with the required security measures(distance rules, sanitary measures and no

standing reception). If you wish to participate in the general meetings in person, you will be informed, after

receipt of your confirmation of participation, whether you will be admitted in view of the maximum

capacityand, where applicable, of the applicable security measures (see notice to the shareholders in the

convocation).

We recommend you to return this form by e-mail (BAV2020@avh.be).

For dematerialized shares, the confirmation must be accompanied by the bank certificate confirming your

shareholding on October 26, 2020 (24h, Belgian time) (the registration date).

Please consult our Privacy Policy on our website, www.avh.be, for information on the processing of your

personal data (including your rights).

CONFIRMATION OF PARTICIPATION

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF MONDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2020

ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV

The undersigned, ………………………………………………………………………………….........................................……………………..

owner / usufructuary of ……………...…..............................dematerialized shares and/or …........................……………...

registered shares of Ackermans & van Haaren NV, with registered office at Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp, hereby confirms his/her/its intention to participate to the special general meeting and the extraordinary general meeting of Ackermans & van Haaren NV to be held on November 9, 2020 as of 14h, with all his/her/its shares or

……………..………………………….. shares. (specific number of shares to be completed only in the event you intend to

participate with less than the total number of shares.)

This confirmation of participation is valid for the total number of shares with which the undersigned intends to participate, but limited to the total number of shares whose shareholding will be determined on the registration date in accordance with the practical formalities.

Done at ............................................................. , on .............................................................. 2020.

(If the shareholder is a legal entity, this confirmation of participation must be signed by one or more persons who can validly represent it. Please also state explicitly the name and capacity of the signatory(-ies).)

SIGNATURE(S):

......................................................................................

Name:

Capacity:

Please provide us with your telephone number and e-mail address so that we can inform you whether you will be admitted in view of the maximum capacity and the applicable security measures:

Phone number: ......................................................................................................

E-mail: .........................................................................................................................