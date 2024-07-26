Ackermans & van Haaren mène une levée de fonds de série B de 60 millions d'euros pour Confo Therapeutics, une société biopharmaceutique belge

26 Jul 2024 07:00 CEST
ACKERMANS EN VAN HAAREN
Cher actionnaire,
Monsieur, Madame,
veuillez trouver ci-joint notre communiqué.
Meilleures salutations,
Ackermans & van Haaren
Pièce jointe
- Ackermans & van Haaren mène une levée de fonds de série B de 60 millions d'euros pour Confo Therapeutics (communiqué de presse 26 juillet 2024)
25904-V2 20240726_PPR_AvH invests in Confo_FR.pdf
Ackermans & van Haaren
GlobeNewswire
ACKERMANS V.HAAREN
BE0003764785
ACKB
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ackermans & van Haaren NV published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 05:06:05 UTC.