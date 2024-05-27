Ackermans & van Haaren: the General Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority

Ackermans & van Haaren NV is a diversified group operating in 4 core sectors: - Marine Engineering & Contracting: DEME (one of the largest dredging companies in the world) and CFE (a construction and real estate development group); - Private Banking: Delen Private Bank (one of the largest independent private asset managers in Belgium and active in The Netherlands and through JM Finn in the UK) and Bank Van Breda (a niche bank for entrepreneurs and the liberal professions in Belgium); - Real Estate: Nextensa (a listed integrated real estate group); - Energy & Resources: SIPEF (an agro-industrial group in tropical agriculture). Through AvH Growth Capital it invests in many other sectors.