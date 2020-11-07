Annex: report of the board of directors

Unofficial translation

The authorisation is granted for a period of five years from the date of publication of the amendment to the articles of association in the Belgian Official Gazette.

In the event that the company receives a communication from the Financial Services and Markets Authority that it has been notified of a public takeover bid for the securities of the company, the board of directors may, in accordance with article 7:202, second paragraph, 2° CCA, only avail itself of its authorisation with respect to the authorised capital if the aforementioned notification was received no later than three years after the date of the extraordinary general meeting that renewed the authorisation.

3. SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES AND PURPOSES OF THE USE OF THE AUTHORISED CAPITAL

The board of directors is of the opinion that it may be appropriate to make use of the authorised capital whenever the specific circumstances surrounding the implementation of a capital increase so require. The technique of the authorised capital provides increased flexibility, confidentiality, cost saving and speed of execution that may be required to ensure the best possible governance (and capitalisation) of the company. In certain circumstances, the relatively complex and time‐consuming procedure of convening an extraordinary general meeting for a capital increase may impede a rapid and efficient response to certain developments on the capital markets or certain opportunities or necessities that present themselves to the company.

The board of directors may, for instance, consider making use of the authorised capital in the following circumstances:

in the event of a public takeover bid or imminent public takeover bid for the securities of the company; in the event an existing or new shareholder, acting alone, together with affiliated persons or in concert, exceeds the threshold of 10% of the securities carrying voting rights; to finance an investment that is of strategic importance to Ackermans & van Haaren NV or its affiliated companies; in case of urgent necessity to restore the financial position of Ackermans & van Haaren or one of its affiliated companies; in the event of an imbalance between the company's equity capital and the borrowed capital, in order to safeguard the sound solvency of the company (more specifically in the circumstances described in Articles 7:228 and 7:229 CCA); in the context of the award of an optional dividend, regardless of whether (all or part of) the dividend is paid directly in shares or the dividend is paid in cash and the funds received can subsequently be used entirely or partially to subscribe for new shares, in each case, with or without an additional cash payment; and when the convening of a shareholders' meeting may lead to a premature announcement of the transaction in question, which may be detrimental to the company.

