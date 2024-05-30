FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

UNAUDITED

ACL CABLES PLC (PQ 102)

ACL CABLES PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - GROUP

Unaudited

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

For the year ended

Revenue from contracts with customers

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Other income

Distribution costs

Administrative costs

Operating Profit

Finance costs - net

Share of (loss)/profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

Profit Before Income Tax

Income tax expenses

Profit for the Year

Profit attributable to :

  • Owners of the parent
  • Non-controllinginterests

Earnings per share (Rs.)

Quarter ended

Year ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Audited)

7,720,195

6,799,146

29,422,604

30,146,826

(5,764,868)

(4,761,800)

(22,025,877)

(19,158,542)

1,955,326

2,037,346

7,396,727

10,988,284

94,458

699,325

189,213

472,233

(443,637)

(407,030)

(1,473,877)

(1,372,527)

(328,597)

(264,889)

(1,168,833)

(1,008,991)

1,277,550

2,064,753

4,943,230

9,079,000

(407,621)

(846,544)

(294,895)

(48,319)

60,550

2,450

108,594

134,395

930,479

1,220,659

4,756,929

9,165,076

(169,288)

(217,399)

(1,261,404)

(2,152,537)

761,191

1,003,261

3,495,524

7,012,540

645,351

782,698

2,906,350

5,951,700

115,840

220,561

589,174

1,060,840

761,191

1,003,261

3,495,524

7,012,540

2.69

3.27

12.13

24.84

ACL CABLES PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS -COMPANY

Unaudited

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

For the year ended

Revenue from contracts with customers Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Other income

Distribution costs

Administrative costs

Operating Profit

Finance costs - net

Profit Before Income Tax

Income tax expenses

Profit for the Year

Earnings per share (Rs.)

Quarter ended

Year ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Audited)

3,690,665

3,125,175

13,931,381

15,725,040

(3,025,421)

(2,364,938)

(11,318,663)

(11,044,571)

665,244

760,237

2,612,718

4,680,469

46,494

44,344

286,876

254,669

(195,557)

(212,035)

(676,709)

(707,199)

(69,059)

(55,306)

(245,284)

(220,102)

447,122

537,240

1,977,601

4,007,837

(185,842)

(405,534)

(494,467)

(828,638)

261,280

131,706

1,483,134

3,179,199

(45,797)

(38,425)

(333,751)

(770,783)

215,483

93,281

1,149,383

2,408,414

0.90

0.39

4.80

10.05

ACL CABLES PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

(A) Group

For the year ended

-

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income/(expenses) Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value through

OCI (net of tax)

Gain on revaluation of land and building (net of tax) Re-Measurement of defined benefit obligations (net of tax) Share of other comprehensive income of

equity accounted investee, net of tax Currency translation difference

Tax impact on effect of change in tax rates

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

  • Owners of the parent
  • Non-controllinginterests

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

Quarter ended

Year ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

761,191

1,003,261

3,495,524

7,012,540

6,013

4,799

9,284

223,360

880,860

-

880,860

-

3,109

-

3,109

(39,157)

(538)

(538)

778

(112,957)

(19,718)

(147,104)

596,063

-

-

-

(119,790)

776,487

(14,919)

745,611

661,254

1,537,677

988,340

4,241,134

7,673,795

1,349,418

766,766

3,595,716

6,322,926

188,259

221,574

645,418

1,350,869

1,537,677

988,340

4,241,134

7,673,795

  1. COMPANY

For the year ended

Profit for the Year

Other comprehensive income/(expenses) Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value through

OCI

Gain on revaluation of land and building (net of tax) Re-Measurement of defined benefit obligations

Tax impact on re-measurement of defined benefit obligations Tax impact on effect of change in tax rates

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

Quarter ended

Year ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

215,483

93,281

1,149,383

2,408,414

1,571

1,169

3,244

20

420,969

-

420,969

-

3,109

-

3,109

(42,254)

-

-

-

12,676

-

-

-

(62,258)

425,649

1,169

427,322

(91,816)

641,132

94,450

1,576,705

2,316,599

ACL CABLES PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

Group

Company

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

As at

2024

2023 (Audited)

2024

2023 (Audited)

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

6,466,739

5,604,193

2,510,766

1,949,645

Capital Work in progress

284,811

418,816

-

189,485

Investment property

1,358,500

1,302,000

608,500

580,000

Intangible assets

68,281

68,281

-

-

Right- of- use assets

26,833

21,693

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

1,103,745

1,047,644

Investments accounted for using the equity method

754,002

676,787

345,093

345,093

Financial assets at fair value through OCI

877,829

868,546

16,949

13,705

9,836,995

8,960,316

4,585,053

4,125,572

Current Assets

Inventories

11,266,368

11,719,856

6,535,538

6,825,887

Trade and other receivables

5,765,600

6,498,073

3,382,508

3,647,319

Financial assets at fair value through Profit or loss

1,632,806

-

518,971

-

Cash and cash equivalents

8,752,110

8,932,964

1,702,594

2,937,493

27,416,885

27,150,893

12,139,611

13,410,699

TOTAL ASSETS

37,253,880

36,111,209

16,724,667

17,536,271

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated capital

299,488

299,488

299,488

299,488

Capital reserve

3,671,001

2,844,283

1,777,394

1,356,425

General reserve

1,123,825

1,123,825

680,266

680,266

Fair value reserve of FA at FVOCI

258,722

251,540

7,117

3,873

Foreign currency translation reserve

84,690

231,794

-

-

Retained earnings

21,358,703

18,749,250

8,550,458

7,697,435

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

26,796,429

23,500,180

11,314,723

10,037,487

Non-controlling interests

4,433,992

3,958,088

-

-

Total equity

31,230,421

27,458,268

11,314,723

10,037,487

Non-Current Liabilities

Defined benefit obligations

454,499

387,306

216,898

187,646

Deferred tax liability

690,434

735,148

293,720

293,720

Lease liability

17,629

17,870

-

-

Borrowings

378,674

705,712

230,156

454,874

1,541,235

1,846,036

740,774

936,240

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

827,648

900,216

2,512,168

2,719,254

Current income tax liability

2,226,345

2,322,662

1,151,743

999,526

Borrowings

1,353,164

2,687,318

1,000,000

2,255,780

Lease Liability

5,793

8,461

-

-

Bank overdraft

69,274

888,248

5,259

587,985

4,482,224

6,806,905

4,669,170

6,562,545

Total Liabilities

6,023,459

8,652,941

5,409,944

7,498,785

Total Equity and Liabilities

37,253,880

36,111,209

16,724,667

17,536,271

Net asset value per share

111.85

98.09

47.23

41.90

Highest and Lowest Market Price recorded during the quarter;

Highest price (Rs.)

85.20

124.50

Lowest price (Rs.)

65.50

33.00

Last traded price (Rs.)

84.10

82.30

It is certified that these financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007.

Sg.d

Mahesh Amarasiri

Group Chief Financial Officer

Sg.d

Sg.d

U. G. Madanayake

Suren Madanayake

Chairman

Managing Director

30 May 2024

Colombo

ACL CABLES PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP

Unaudited

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

For the year ended 31 March

Attributable to owners of the company

FV Reserve

Foreign Currency

Non

Stated

Capital

General

of FA at

Translation

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

reserves

reserve

FVOCI

reserve

Earnings

Total

interest

equity

Balance at 1 April 2023

299,488

2,844,283

1,123,825

251,540

231,794

18,749,250

23,500,180

3,958,088

27,458,268

Net profit

-

-

-

-

-

2,906,350

2,906,350

589,174

3,495,524

Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value

-

through OCI

-

-

-

7,182

-

-

7,182

2,102

9,284

Re-measurements of post employment

-

-

-

-

-

3,109

3,109

-

3,109

benefit obligation

Gain on revaluation of Land and Buildings

-

826,717

-

-

-

-

826,717

54,142

880,860

(net of tax)

Currency Translation Difference

-

-

-

-

(147,104)

-

(147,104)

-

(147,104)

Share of other comprehensive income of

equity accounted investee, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(538)

(538)

-

(538)

Total comprehensive income

-

826,717

-

7,182

(147,104)

2,908,921

3,595,716

645,418

4,241,135

Adjustment due to change in holding

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(56,100)

(56,100)

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(299,468)

(299,468)

(113,414)

(412,882)

Balance at 31 March 2024

299,488

3,671,001

1,123,825

258,722

84,690

21,358,702

26,796,429

4,433,992

31,230,421

For the year ended 31 March 2023

Attributable to owners of the company

FV Reserve

Foreign Currency

Non

Stated

Capital

General

of FA at

Translation

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

reserves

reserve

FVOCI

reserve

Earnings

Total

interest

equity

Balance at 1 April 2022

299,488

2,968,431

1,123,825

26,138

(72,198)

13,071,145

17,416,829

2,724,219

20,141,048

Net profit

-

-

-

-

-

5,951,700

5,951,700

1,060,840

7,012,540

Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value

-

-

-

323,634

-

323,634

(2,042)

321,592

through OCI

Deferred tax on the FV adjustment for

-

financial assets at FVOCI

(98,232)

(98,232)

-

(98,232)

Currency Translation Difference

303,992

303,992

292,071

596,063

Re-measurements of post employment

benefit obligation

-

-

-

-

(57,355)

(57,355)

-

(57,355)

Deferred tax on re-measurement of post

employment benefit obligation

-

-

-

-

18,198

18,198

-

18,198

Gain on revaluation of Land and Building

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred tax on revaluation surplus

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax impact on effect of change in tax rates

-

(119,790)

-

-

-

(119,790)

-

(119,790)

Share of other comprehensive income of

equity accounted investee, net of tax

-

-

-

-

778

778

-

778

Adjustment through equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impact on transfer of NCI balance to

retained earnings of equity investee

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

(119,790)

-

225,402

303,992

5,913,322

6,322,926

1,350,869

7,673,795

Transfer from revaluation reserve net of tax

-

(4,358)

-

-

-

4,358

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(239,575)

(239,575)

(116,999)

(356,574)

Balance at 31 March 2023

299,488

2,844,283

1,123,825

251,540

231,794

18,749,250

23,500,180

3,958,088

27,458,268

ACL CABLES PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY

Unaudited

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

For the year ended 31 March

FV Reserve

Stated

Capital

General

of FA at

Retained

capital

reserves

reserve

FVOCI

Earnings

Total

Balance at 1 April 2023

299,488

1,356,425

680,266

3,873

7,697,435

10,037,487

Net profit

-

-

-

-

1,149,383

1,149,383

Re-measurements of post employment

-

-

-

-

3,109

3,109

benefit obligation

Gain on revaluation of Land and Buildings (net of tax)

-

420,969

-

-

-

420,969

Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value through

OCI

-

-

-

3,244

-

3,244

Total comprehensive income

-

420,969

-

3,244

1,152,492

1,576,705

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(299,468)

(299,468)

Balance at 31 March 2024

299,488

1,777,394

680,266

7,117

8,550,459

11,314,723

No of shares as at 31 March 2024

239,574,720

For the year ended 31 March 2023

FV Reserve

Stated

Capital

General

of FA at

Retained

capital

reserves

reserve

FVOCI

Earnings

Total

Balance at 1 April 2022

299,488

1,418,683

680,266

3,853

5,558,172

7,960,462

Net profit

-

-

-

-

2,408,414

2,408,414

Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value through

OCI

-

-

-

20

-

20

Re-measurements of post employment

benefit obligation

-

-

-

-

(42,254)

(42,254)

Deferred tax on re-measurement of post

employment benefit obligation

-

-

-

-

12,676

12,676

Tax impact on effect of change in tax rates

-

(62,258)

-

-

-

(62,258)

Total comprehensive income

-

(62,258)

-

20

2,378,838

2,316,598

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(239,575)

(239,575)

Balance at 31 March 2023

299,488

1,356,425

680,266

3,873

7,697,435

10,037,487

No of shares as at 31 March 2023

239,574,720

ACL CABLES PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Unaudited

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

For the year ended 31 March

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit/(loss) before tax

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Fair value adjustment to investment property

Share of profit from equity accounted investee (net of tax) Dividend received from equity accounted investee Dividend income

Interest expense/(income)

Effect of movements in exchange rates

Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment

Defined benefit obligations

Changes in working capital: (Increase)/Decrease in;

Inventories

Receivables and prepayments

Increase/(Decrease) in;

Trade and other payables

Cash generated from/ (used in) operations

Interest paid/received

Defined benefit obligations paid

Income tax paid less refund received

WHT on dividend paid by subsidiary

Net cash (used in)/from operating activities

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment Investment in subsidiary

Dividend received

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

Investment in Financial assets at Fair value through Profit or Loss

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Short term borrowings net of payments Long term borrowings net of payments Principal elepment of lease payment Dividends paid

Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests

Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

GROUP

COMPANY

2024

2023 (Audited)

2024

2023 (Audited)

4,756,929

9,165,077

1,483,134

3,179,197

360,819

407,866

126,584

144,305

(56,500)

(72,600)

(28,500)

(40,600)

(108,594)

(134,395)

-

-

35,034

14,135

-

-

(264)

(89,426)

(223,832)

(205,949)

407,621

48,319

494,467

828,639

(147,104)

255,994

-

-

-

(13,293)

-

-

94,960

68,856

47,153

30,540

453,488

(2,373,117)

290,349

(2,714,678)

732,473

1,868,539

264,811

1,646,953

(72,568)

(4,184,906)

(207,086)

(52,732)

6,456,293

4,961,050

2,247,080

2,815,675

(407,621)

(48,319)

(484,937)

(828,639)

(24,659)

(29,090)

(14,792)

(15,873)

(1,357,722)

(978,545)

(181,535)

(174,088)

(33,029)

-

-

-

4,633,264

3,905,096

1,565,816

1,797,074

(277,851)

(231,242)

(105,754)

(44,083)

-

-

(56,101)

-

(264)

89,426

223,832

205,949

-

13,293

-

-

(1,632,806)

(500,000)

-

(1,910,921)

(128,524)

(438,023)

161,868

(1,341,392)

(1,816,688)

(1,255,780)

(944,412)

(327,038)

(801,572)

(224,718)

(501,981)

(2,909)

(1,278)

-

-

(299,468)

(239,575)

(299,468)

(239,575)

(113,414)

(116,999)

-

-

(2,084,222)

(2,976,112)

(1,779,966)

(1,685,968)

638,121

800,462

(652,173)

272,975

8,044,716

7,244,252

2,349,508

2,076,534

8,682,837

8,044,714

1,697,335

2,349,508

ACL CABLES PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unaudited

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

1. Segment information

(a) Business segment information

-

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

PVC

cables

compound

Others

Total

Total

For the year ended 31 March

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Revenue

Total revenue

30,637,965

2,373,422

980,965

33,992,352

36,374,831

Inter-segment sales

(1,248,299)

(2,340,485)

(980,965)

(4,569,748)

(6,228,005)

External sales

29,389,666

81,278

-

29,422,604

30,146,826

Results

Profit/(loss) before other income

and finance cost

4,022,743

517,003

214,271

4,754,017

8,606,767

Other income

166,614

2,126

20,473

189,213

472,233

Finance (cost)/income

(306,225)

50,698

(39,368)

(294,895)

(48,319)

Share of profit of investments

accounted for using the equity method

-

-

108,594

108,594

134,395

(Power and energy)

Taxation

(1,123,703)

(141,670)

3,969

(1,261,404)

(2,152,537)

Profit/(loss) after taxation

2,759,430

428,157

307,939

3,495,526

7,012,540

Capital expenditure

Segment capital expenditure

277,837

14

-

277,851

254,422

Total capital expenditure

277,851

254,422

Depreciation and amortisation

Segment depreciation

310,303

17,496

33,020

360,819

400,805

Total depreciation and amortisation

360,819

400,805

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

PVC

cables

compound

Others

Total

Total

For the year ended 31 March

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Assets

Segment assets

28,597,369

3,459,516

4,122,685

36,179,570

35,171,022

Unallocated corporate assets

1,074,310

940,188

Total assets

37,253,880

36,111,210

Liabilities

Segment liabilities

5,542,883

213,556

256,776

6,013,215

8,626,923

Unallocated corporate liabilities

10,245

26,018

Total liabilities

6,023,460

8,652,941

(b) Geographical segment information - revenue

Group

Company

For the year ended 31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Local sales

22,159,946

20,896,944

11,508,658

11,893,249

Export sales

7,262,658

9,249,882

2,422,723

3,831,791

29,422,604

30,146,826

13,931,381

15,725,040

ACL CABLES PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unaudited

  1. The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023 and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards - LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
  2. Where necessary, the presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous period have been adjusted for better presentation and to be comparable with year end reporting.
  3. There were no liabilities for management fees or any other similar expenditures in the interim financial statements.
  4. There were no funds raised through an IPO/Rights/Debenture issues by the group of companies.
  5. There have been no other events subsequent to the balance sheet date, which require disclosures in the interim financial statements.
  6. There were no significant changes in the nature of the contingent liabilities, which were disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023.
  7. Net Finance Income/(Cost) includes the exchange gain received during the year 2023/24.

Rs.'000

Quarter ended

Period ended

Group

Company

Group

Company

Exchange gain/(loss)

(423,737)

(147,977)

(637,884)

(182,686)

9.

The gain from the disposal of foreign investment amounting to Rs. 609.7Mn

has been recognised under

the other income in the Quarterly Financial statements (unaudited) ended 31/03/23 in the Kelani Cables

PLC which is reflected in the Other Income of the Consolidated Financial Statement (unaudited) of ACL

Cables PLC. Out of this, the Exchange gain arises from the disposal of foreign investment amounting to

Rs.380.Mn which was recognized under Other Income in the Quarterly Financial Statement (Unaudited)

ended 31/03/23 was subsequently re-classified under the Financial Income,

thus making the Other

Income from the above reclassifying to Rs. 229.7 Mn in the Audited Financial statements for the year

ended 31/03/23.

