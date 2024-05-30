FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
UNAUDITED
ACL CABLES PLC (PQ 102)
ACL CABLES PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - GROUP
Unaudited
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
For the year ended
Revenue from contracts with customers
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Other income
Distribution costs
Administrative costs
Operating Profit
Finance costs - net
Share of (loss)/profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
Profit Before Income Tax
Income tax expenses
Profit for the Year
Profit attributable to :
- Owners of the parent
- Non-controllinginterests
Earnings per share (Rs.)
Quarter ended
Year ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023 (Audited)
7,720,195
6,799,146
29,422,604
30,146,826
(5,764,868)
(4,761,800)
(22,025,877)
(19,158,542)
1,955,326
2,037,346
7,396,727
10,988,284
94,458
699,325
189,213
472,233
(443,637)
(407,030)
(1,473,877)
(1,372,527)
(328,597)
(264,889)
(1,168,833)
(1,008,991)
1,277,550
2,064,753
4,943,230
9,079,000
(407,621)
(846,544)
(294,895)
(48,319)
60,550
2,450
108,594
134,395
930,479
1,220,659
4,756,929
9,165,076
(169,288)
(217,399)
(1,261,404)
(2,152,537)
761,191
1,003,261
3,495,524
7,012,540
645,351
782,698
2,906,350
5,951,700
115,840
220,561
589,174
1,060,840
761,191
1,003,261
3,495,524
7,012,540
2.69
3.27
12.13
24.84
ACL CABLES PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS -COMPANY
Unaudited
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
For the year ended
Revenue from contracts with customers Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Other income
Distribution costs
Administrative costs
Operating Profit
Finance costs - net
Profit Before Income Tax
Income tax expenses
Profit for the Year
Earnings per share (Rs.)
Quarter ended
Year ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023 (Audited)
3,690,665
3,125,175
13,931,381
15,725,040
(3,025,421)
(2,364,938)
(11,318,663)
(11,044,571)
665,244
760,237
2,612,718
4,680,469
46,494
44,344
286,876
254,669
(195,557)
(212,035)
(676,709)
(707,199)
(69,059)
(55,306)
(245,284)
(220,102)
447,122
537,240
1,977,601
4,007,837
(185,842)
(405,534)
(494,467)
(828,638)
261,280
131,706
1,483,134
3,179,199
(45,797)
(38,425)
(333,751)
(770,783)
215,483
93,281
1,149,383
2,408,414
0.90
0.39
4.80
10.05
ACL CABLES PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Unaudited
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
(A) Group
For the year ended
-
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income/(expenses) Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value through
OCI (net of tax)
Gain on revaluation of land and building (net of tax) Re-Measurement of defined benefit obligations (net of tax) Share of other comprehensive income of
equity accounted investee, net of tax Currency translation difference
Tax impact on effect of change in tax rates
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Owners of the parent
- Non-controllinginterests
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
Quarter ended
Year ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
761,191
1,003,261
3,495,524
7,012,540
6,013
4,799
9,284
223,360
880,860
-
880,860
-
3,109
-
3,109
(39,157)
(538)
(538)
778
(112,957)
(19,718)
(147,104)
596,063
-
-
-
(119,790)
776,487
(14,919)
745,611
661,254
1,537,677
988,340
4,241,134
7,673,795
1,349,418
766,766
3,595,716
6,322,926
188,259
221,574
645,418
1,350,869
1,537,677
988,340
4,241,134
7,673,795
- COMPANY
For the year ended
Profit for the Year
Other comprehensive income/(expenses) Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value through
OCI
Gain on revaluation of land and building (net of tax) Re-Measurement of defined benefit obligations
Tax impact on re-measurement of defined benefit obligations Tax impact on effect of change in tax rates
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
Quarter ended
Year ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
215,483
93,281
1,149,383
2,408,414
1,571
1,169
3,244
20
420,969
-
420,969
-
3,109
-
3,109
(42,254)
-
-
-
12,676
-
-
-
(62,258)
425,649
1,169
427,322
(91,816)
641,132
94,450
1,576,705
2,316,599
ACL CABLES PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
Group
Company
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
As at
2024
2023 (Audited)
2024
2023 (Audited)
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
6,466,739
5,604,193
2,510,766
1,949,645
Capital Work in progress
284,811
418,816
-
189,485
Investment property
1,358,500
1,302,000
608,500
580,000
Intangible assets
68,281
68,281
-
-
Right- of- use assets
26,833
21,693
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
1,103,745
1,047,644
Investments accounted for using the equity method
754,002
676,787
345,093
345,093
Financial assets at fair value through OCI
877,829
868,546
16,949
13,705
9,836,995
8,960,316
4,585,053
4,125,572
Current Assets
Inventories
11,266,368
11,719,856
6,535,538
6,825,887
Trade and other receivables
5,765,600
6,498,073
3,382,508
3,647,319
Financial assets at fair value through Profit or loss
1,632,806
-
518,971
-
Cash and cash equivalents
8,752,110
8,932,964
1,702,594
2,937,493
27,416,885
27,150,893
12,139,611
13,410,699
TOTAL ASSETS
37,253,880
36,111,209
16,724,667
17,536,271
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated capital
299,488
299,488
299,488
299,488
Capital reserve
3,671,001
2,844,283
1,777,394
1,356,425
General reserve
1,123,825
1,123,825
680,266
680,266
Fair value reserve of FA at FVOCI
258,722
251,540
7,117
3,873
Foreign currency translation reserve
84,690
231,794
-
-
Retained earnings
21,358,703
18,749,250
8,550,458
7,697,435
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
26,796,429
23,500,180
11,314,723
10,037,487
Non-controlling interests
4,433,992
3,958,088
-
-
Total equity
31,230,421
27,458,268
11,314,723
10,037,487
Non-Current Liabilities
Defined benefit obligations
454,499
387,306
216,898
187,646
Deferred tax liability
690,434
735,148
293,720
293,720
Lease liability
17,629
17,870
-
-
Borrowings
378,674
705,712
230,156
454,874
1,541,235
1,846,036
740,774
936,240
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
827,648
900,216
2,512,168
2,719,254
Current income tax liability
2,226,345
2,322,662
1,151,743
999,526
Borrowings
1,353,164
2,687,318
1,000,000
2,255,780
Lease Liability
5,793
8,461
-
-
Bank overdraft
69,274
888,248
5,259
587,985
4,482,224
6,806,905
4,669,170
6,562,545
Total Liabilities
6,023,459
8,652,941
5,409,944
7,498,785
Total Equity and Liabilities
37,253,880
36,111,209
16,724,667
17,536,271
Net asset value per share
111.85
98.09
47.23
41.90
Highest and Lowest Market Price recorded during the quarter;
Highest price (Rs.)
85.20
124.50
Lowest price (Rs.)
65.50
33.00
Last traded price (Rs.)
84.10
82.30
It is certified that these financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007.
Sg.d
Mahesh Amarasiri
Group Chief Financial Officer
Sg.d
Sg.d
U. G. Madanayake
Suren Madanayake
Chairman
Managing Director
30 May 2024
Colombo
ACL CABLES PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP
Unaudited
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
For the year ended 31 March
Attributable to owners of the company
FV Reserve
Foreign Currency
Non
Stated
Capital
General
of FA at
Translation
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
reserves
reserve
FVOCI
reserve
Earnings
Total
interest
equity
Balance at 1 April 2023
299,488
2,844,283
1,123,825
251,540
231,794
18,749,250
23,500,180
3,958,088
27,458,268
Net profit
-
-
-
-
-
2,906,350
2,906,350
589,174
3,495,524
Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value
-
through OCI
-
-
-
7,182
-
-
7,182
2,102
9,284
Re-measurements of post employment
-
-
-
-
-
3,109
3,109
-
3,109
benefit obligation
Gain on revaluation of Land and Buildings
-
826,717
-
-
-
-
826,717
54,142
880,860
(net of tax)
Currency Translation Difference
-
-
-
-
(147,104)
-
(147,104)
-
(147,104)
Share of other comprehensive income of
equity accounted investee, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
(538)
(538)
-
(538)
Total comprehensive income
-
826,717
-
7,182
(147,104)
2,908,921
3,595,716
645,418
4,241,135
Adjustment due to change in holding
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(56,100)
(56,100)
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
(299,468)
(299,468)
(113,414)
(412,882)
Balance at 31 March 2024
299,488
3,671,001
1,123,825
258,722
84,690
21,358,702
26,796,429
4,433,992
31,230,421
For the year ended 31 March 2023
Attributable to owners of the company
FV Reserve
Foreign Currency
Non
Stated
Capital
General
of FA at
Translation
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
reserves
reserve
FVOCI
reserve
Earnings
Total
interest
equity
Balance at 1 April 2022
299,488
2,968,431
1,123,825
26,138
(72,198)
13,071,145
17,416,829
2,724,219
20,141,048
Net profit
-
-
-
-
-
5,951,700
5,951,700
1,060,840
7,012,540
Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value
-
-
-
323,634
-
323,634
(2,042)
321,592
through OCI
Deferred tax on the FV adjustment for
-
financial assets at FVOCI
(98,232)
(98,232)
-
(98,232)
Currency Translation Difference
303,992
303,992
292,071
596,063
Re-measurements of post employment
benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
(57,355)
(57,355)
-
(57,355)
Deferred tax on re-measurement of post
employment benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
18,198
18,198
-
18,198
Gain on revaluation of Land and Building
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax on revaluation surplus
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax impact on effect of change in tax rates
-
(119,790)
-
-
-
(119,790)
-
(119,790)
Share of other comprehensive income of
equity accounted investee, net of tax
-
-
-
-
778
778
-
778
Adjustment through equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact on transfer of NCI balance to
retained earnings of equity investee
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
(119,790)
-
225,402
303,992
5,913,322
6,322,926
1,350,869
7,673,795
Transfer from revaluation reserve net of tax
-
(4,358)
-
-
-
4,358
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
(239,575)
(239,575)
(116,999)
(356,574)
Balance at 31 March 2023
299,488
2,844,283
1,123,825
251,540
231,794
18,749,250
23,500,180
3,958,088
27,458,268
ACL CABLES PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY
Unaudited
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
For the year ended 31 March
FV Reserve
Stated
Capital
General
of FA at
Retained
capital
reserves
reserve
FVOCI
Earnings
Total
Balance at 1 April 2023
299,488
1,356,425
680,266
3,873
7,697,435
10,037,487
Net profit
-
-
-
-
1,149,383
1,149,383
Re-measurements of post employment
-
-
-
-
3,109
3,109
benefit obligation
Gain on revaluation of Land and Buildings (net of tax)
-
420,969
-
-
-
420,969
Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value through
OCI
-
-
-
3,244
-
3,244
Total comprehensive income
-
420,969
-
3,244
1,152,492
1,576,705
Dividends
-
-
-
-
(299,468)
(299,468)
Balance at 31 March 2024
299,488
1,777,394
680,266
7,117
8,550,459
11,314,723
No of shares as at 31 March 2024
239,574,720
For the year ended 31 March 2023
FV Reserve
Stated
Capital
General
of FA at
Retained
capital
reserves
reserve
FVOCI
Earnings
Total
Balance at 1 April 2022
299,488
1,418,683
680,266
3,853
5,558,172
7,960,462
Net profit
-
-
-
-
2,408,414
2,408,414
Fair value adjustment for FA at fair value through
OCI
-
-
-
20
-
20
Re-measurements of post employment
benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
(42,254)
(42,254)
Deferred tax on re-measurement of post
employment benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
12,676
12,676
Tax impact on effect of change in tax rates
-
(62,258)
-
-
-
(62,258)
Total comprehensive income
-
(62,258)
-
20
2,378,838
2,316,598
Dividends
-
-
-
-
(239,575)
(239,575)
Balance at 31 March 2023
299,488
1,356,425
680,266
3,873
7,697,435
10,037,487
No of shares as at 31 March 2023
239,574,720
ACL CABLES PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Unaudited
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
For the year ended 31 March
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit/(loss) before tax
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
Fair value adjustment to investment property
Share of profit from equity accounted investee (net of tax) Dividend received from equity accounted investee Dividend income
Interest expense/(income)
Effect of movements in exchange rates
Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
Defined benefit obligations
Changes in working capital: (Increase)/Decrease in;
Inventories
Receivables and prepayments
Increase/(Decrease) in;
Trade and other payables
Cash generated from/ (used in) operations
Interest paid/received
Defined benefit obligations paid
Income tax paid less refund received
WHT on dividend paid by subsidiary
Net cash (used in)/from operating activities
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment Investment in subsidiary
Dividend received
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
Investment in Financial assets at Fair value through Profit or Loss
Net cash from/(used in) investing activities
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Short term borrowings net of payments Long term borrowings net of payments Principal elepment of lease payment Dividends paid
Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests
Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
GROUP
COMPANY
2024
2023 (Audited)
2024
2023 (Audited)
4,756,929
9,165,077
1,483,134
3,179,197
360,819
407,866
126,584
144,305
(56,500)
(72,600)
(28,500)
(40,600)
(108,594)
(134,395)
-
-
35,034
14,135
-
-
(264)
(89,426)
(223,832)
(205,949)
407,621
48,319
494,467
828,639
(147,104)
255,994
-
-
-
(13,293)
-
-
94,960
68,856
47,153
30,540
453,488
(2,373,117)
290,349
(2,714,678)
732,473
1,868,539
264,811
1,646,953
(72,568)
(4,184,906)
(207,086)
(52,732)
6,456,293
4,961,050
2,247,080
2,815,675
(407,621)
(48,319)
(484,937)
(828,639)
(24,659)
(29,090)
(14,792)
(15,873)
(1,357,722)
(978,545)
(181,535)
(174,088)
(33,029)
-
-
-
4,633,264
3,905,096
1,565,816
1,797,074
(277,851)
(231,242)
(105,754)
(44,083)
-
-
(56,101)
-
(264)
89,426
223,832
205,949
-
13,293
-
-
(1,632,806)
(500,000)
-
(1,910,921)
(128,524)
(438,023)
161,868
(1,341,392)
(1,816,688)
(1,255,780)
(944,412)
(327,038)
(801,572)
(224,718)
(501,981)
(2,909)
(1,278)
-
-
(299,468)
(239,575)
(299,468)
(239,575)
(113,414)
(116,999)
-
-
(2,084,222)
(2,976,112)
(1,779,966)
(1,685,968)
638,121
800,462
(652,173)
272,975
8,044,716
7,244,252
2,349,508
2,076,534
8,682,837
8,044,714
1,697,335
2,349,508
ACL CABLES PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Unaudited
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
1. Segment information
(a) Business segment information
-
Manufacturing
Manufacturing
PVC
cables
compound
Others
Total
Total
For the year ended 31 March
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Revenue
Total revenue
30,637,965
2,373,422
980,965
33,992,352
36,374,831
Inter-segment sales
(1,248,299)
(2,340,485)
(980,965)
(4,569,748)
(6,228,005)
External sales
29,389,666
81,278
-
29,422,604
30,146,826
Results
Profit/(loss) before other income
and finance cost
4,022,743
517,003
214,271
4,754,017
8,606,767
Other income
166,614
2,126
20,473
189,213
472,233
Finance (cost)/income
(306,225)
50,698
(39,368)
(294,895)
(48,319)
Share of profit of investments
accounted for using the equity method
-
-
108,594
108,594
134,395
(Power and energy)
Taxation
(1,123,703)
(141,670)
3,969
(1,261,404)
(2,152,537)
Profit/(loss) after taxation
2,759,430
428,157
307,939
3,495,526
7,012,540
Capital expenditure
Segment capital expenditure
277,837
14
-
277,851
254,422
Total capital expenditure
277,851
254,422
Depreciation and amortisation
Segment depreciation
310,303
17,496
33,020
360,819
400,805
Total depreciation and amortisation
360,819
400,805
Manufacturing
Manufacturing
PVC
cables
compound
Others
Total
Total
For the year ended 31 March
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Segment assets
28,597,369
3,459,516
4,122,685
36,179,570
35,171,022
Unallocated corporate assets
1,074,310
940,188
Total assets
37,253,880
36,111,210
Liabilities
Segment liabilities
5,542,883
213,556
256,776
6,013,215
8,626,923
Unallocated corporate liabilities
10,245
26,018
Total liabilities
6,023,460
8,652,941
(b) Geographical segment information - revenue
Group
Company
For the year ended 31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Local sales
22,159,946
20,896,944
11,508,658
11,893,249
Export sales
7,262,658
9,249,882
2,422,723
3,831,791
29,422,604
30,146,826
13,931,381
15,725,040
ACL CABLES PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Unaudited
- The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023 and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards - LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
- Where necessary, the presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous period have been adjusted for better presentation and to be comparable with year end reporting.
- There were no liabilities for management fees or any other similar expenditures in the interim financial statements.
- There were no funds raised through an IPO/Rights/Debenture issues by the group of companies.
- There have been no other events subsequent to the balance sheet date, which require disclosures in the interim financial statements.
- There were no significant changes in the nature of the contingent liabilities, which were disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023.
- Net Finance Income/(Cost) includes the exchange gain received during the year 2023/24.
Rs.'000
Quarter ended
Period ended
Group
Company
Group
Company
Exchange gain/(loss)
(423,737)
(147,977)
(637,884)
(182,686)
9.
The gain from the disposal of foreign investment amounting to Rs. 609.7Mn
has been recognised under
the other income in the Quarterly Financial statements (unaudited) ended 31/03/23 in the Kelani Cables
PLC which is reflected in the Other Income of the Consolidated Financial Statement (unaudited) of ACL
Cables PLC. Out of this, the Exchange gain arises from the disposal of foreign investment amounting to
Rs.380.Mn which was recognized under Other Income in the Quarterly Financial Statement (Unaudited)
ended 31/03/23 was subsequently re-classified under the Financial Income,
thus making the Other
Income from the above reclassifying to Rs. 229.7 Mn in the Audited Financial statements for the year
ended 31/03/23.
