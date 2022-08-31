ACL Plastics : Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2022

|
Vision and Mission................................................................................
|
3
|
Group Financial Highlights...................................................................
|
4
|
Chairman's Statement ..........................................................................
|
6
|
Board of Directors ................................................................................
|
9
|
Members of the Audit Committee,
|
|
Remuneration Committee and
|
|
Related Party Transactions Review Committee................................
|
11
|
Corporate Governance.......................................................................
|
12
|
Risk Management................................................................................
|
21
|
Report of the Directors.......................................................................
|
27
|
Report of the Related Party Transactions Review Committee.........
|
30
|
Remuneration Committee Report.....................................................
|
32
|
Audit Committee Report....................................................................
|
33
|
Financial Calendar...............................................................................
|
36
|
Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting.............................
|
37
|
Independent Auditor's Report ..........................................................
|
38
|
Statement of Profit or Loss.................................................................
|
41
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income...............................................
|
42
|
Statement of Financial Position.........................................................
|
43
|
Statement of Changes in Equity - Group..........................................
|
44
|
Statement of Changes in Equity - Company....................................
|
45
|
Statement of Cash Flows....................................................................
|
46
|
Notes to the Financial Statements....................................................
|
47
|
Information to Shareholders..............................................................
|
92
|
Statement of Value Added - Group...................................................
|
94
|
Five Year Summary - Group................................................................
|
95
|
Notice of Meeting...............................................................................
|
96
|
Form of Proxy......................................................................................
|
97