  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. ACL Plastics PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLA.N0000   LK0238N00002

ACL PLASTICS PLC

(APLA.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
434.00 LKR   +2.90%
ACL PLASTICS : Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2022
PU
08/15ACL Plastics PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/15ACL PLASTICS : Quarterly Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2022
PU
ACL Plastics : Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2022

08/31/2022
A C L P L A S T I C S P L C A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 / 2 2

At ACL Plastics, our recipe for resounding triumph is our expansive resources, our exceptional portfolio of cable grade PVC compounds manufactured to the highest local and international standards, and our visionary leadership that takes us from strength to strength each year.

For 6 decades, we have placed quality at the heart of all our business, and our strategy of delivering consistent excellence has enabled us to exceed expectations, thus securing our position as a leader in our arena of manufacturing plastic cable sheaths.

Whilst developing our operations to unmatched quality and excellence, we continue to deliver growth and steady streams of value to the many stakeholders we serve. This enables us to be a game changer in the industry and proudly continue our journey of success.

Contents

Vision and Mission................................................................................

3

Group Financial Highlights...................................................................

4

Chairman's Statement ..........................................................................

6

Board of Directors ................................................................................

9

Members of the Audit Committee,

Remuneration Committee and

Related Party Transactions Review Committee................................

11

Corporate Governance.......................................................................

12

Risk Management................................................................................

21

Report of the Directors.......................................................................

27

Report of the Related Party Transactions Review Committee.........

30

Remuneration Committee Report.....................................................

32

Audit Committee Report....................................................................

33

Financial Calendar...............................................................................

36

Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting.............................

37

Independent Auditor's Report ..........................................................

38

Statement of Profit or Loss.................................................................

41

Statement of Comprehensive Income...............................................

42

Statement of Financial Position.........................................................

43

Statement of Changes in Equity - Group..........................................

44

Statement of Changes in Equity - Company....................................

45

Statement of Cash Flows....................................................................

46

Notes to the Financial Statements....................................................

47

Information to Shareholders..............................................................

92

Statement of Value Added - Group...................................................

94

Five Year Summary - Group................................................................

95

Notice of Meeting...............................................................................

96

Form of Proxy......................................................................................

97

2 ACL Plastics PLC

Our Vision

To be a professional organisation which manufactures the highest quality performance polymers while enhancing our relationship with all our stakeholders.

Our Mission

ACL Plastics PLC is committed to a policy of continuous improvement & shall strive for excellence in all its endeavours while each individual in the team shall work towards a total quality culture aiming to delight the customers.

Annual Report 2021/22 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ACL Plastics plc published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 10:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 900 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
Net income 2021 179 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net cash 2021 225 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 828 M 5,07 M 5,07 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 11,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiran Arjuna Suren Madanayake Managing Director & Executive Director
Mahesh Amarasiri Group Chief Financial Officer
Upali Gotabhaya Madanayake Chairman
Dangedera Gamage Kamal Edger Weerapperuma Independent Non-Executive Director
N. C. Madanayake Non-Executive Director
